- A big development for the South Side: Trader Joe's is coming to Hyde Park!

The new Trader Joe's store is slated to open in the fall at 55th and Lake Park. The building used to be a Treasure Island store.

This will be the chain's first Chicago store south of the South Loop.

The University of Chicago put out a survey after Treasure Island closed and more people requested a Trader Joe's than all the other stores combined.