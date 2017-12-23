Two people treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago contracted Legionnaires' disease

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Two people who were treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago have contracted Legionnaires' disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said that one patient from out-of-state received treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in November. The other patient was at the hospital in May.

The hospital is now reviewing all pneumonia cases on the floors where the two patients stayed, and considering expanded of filters on shower heads and sinks on those floors.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection (pneumonia) that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria.