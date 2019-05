Two teenage boys were injured, one of them seriously, in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in Princeton Park on the South Side.

At 11:33 a.m., the boys, ages 16 and 17, were in the 200 block of West 94th Street when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The younger boy was struck in his thigh and leg, while the older boy suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and foot, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the younger boy was listed in serious condition and the older boy was in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.