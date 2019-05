- A vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant Thursday in north suburban Evanston.

The crash happened about 6:50 a.m. at the McDonald’s at Howard Street and Oakley Avenue, according to Evanston Fire Department Division CHief Paul Polep.

The driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Polep said. It was not immediately clear whether the pedestrian was hit by the vehicle.

Two McDonald’s employees were “shaken up” after the crash and were also taken to hospitals to be checked out, Polep said.

Traffic on Howard Street was shut down between Ridge and Asbury Avenues, according to Evanston police. The street was reopened in both directions shortly after 9 a.m.

Another vehicle had crashed into the same McDonald’s a few weeks ago, according to Polep and employees at the restaurant. A window could be seen boarded up with wood from the previous incident.