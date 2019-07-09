< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story417176431" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417176431" data-article-version="1.0">Volunteers fighting sex abuse in Chicago discuss issue after Jeffrey Epstein charges</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/volunteers-fighting-sex-abuse-in-chicago-discuss-issue-after-jeffrey-epstein-charges" addthis:title="Volunteers fighting sex abuse in Chicago discuss issue after Jeffrey Epstein charges"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417176431.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417176431");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417176431_417195458_178617"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417176431_417195458_178617";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417195458","video":"582783","title":"Volunteers%20fighting%20sex%20abuse%20in%20Chicago%20discuss%20issue%20after%20Jeffrey%20Epstein%20charges","caption":"Local%20advocates%20for%20sex%20trafficking%20victims%20say%20Chicago%20ranks%20near%20the%20top%20for%20exploitation.%20In%20fact%2C%20there%20are%20so%20many%20local%20victims%20that%20Cook%20County%20has%20set%20up%20a%20task%20force%20to%20help%20survivors%20escape%20the%20abuse.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F09%2FVolunteers_fighting_sex_abuse_in_Chicago_0_7497628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FVolunteers_fighting_sex_abuse_in_Chicago_discuss_582783_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657339625%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOsyFhafsmjzUf_f0iUXLSD0UyEs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fvolunteers-fighting-sex-abuse-in-chicago-discuss-issue-after-jeffrey-epstein-charges"}},"createDate":"Jul 09 2019 11:07PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417176431_417195458_178617",video:"582783",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Volunteers_fighting_sex_abuse_in_Chicago_0_7497628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Local%2520advocates%2520for%2520sex%2520trafficking%2520victims%2520say%2520Chicago%2520ranks%2520near%2520the%2520top%2520for%2520exploitation.%2520In%2520fact%252C%2520there%2520are%2520so%2520many%2520local%2520victims%2520that%2520Cook%2520County%2520has%2520set%2520up%2520a%2520task%2520force%2520to%2520help%2520survivors%2520escape%2520the%2520abuse.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/10/Volunteers_fighting_sex_abuse_in_Chicago_discuss_582783_1800.mp4?Expires=1657339625&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OsyFhafsmjzUf_f0iUXLSD0UyEs",eventLabel:"Volunteers%20fighting%20sex%20abuse%20in%20Chicago%20discuss%20issue%20after%20Jeffrey%20Epstein%20charges-417195458",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fvolunteers-fighting-sex-abuse-in-chicago-discuss-issue-after-jeffrey-epstein-charges"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/volunteers-fighting-sex-abuse-in-chicago-discuss-issue-after-jeffrey-epstein-charges">Natalie Bomke </a>
</div>
</div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:41PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-417176431"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:07PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:07PM CDT</span></p> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417176431-417195560" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/1606C2862B0E463EB560EE2621D41BB4_1562731521132_7497799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417176431" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Local advocates for sex trafficking victims say Chicago ranks near the top for exploitation. In fact, there are so many local victims that Cook County has set up a task force to help survivors escape the abuse.</p><p>"Somebody you might pass by on the street as you're walking," said Marci Arneson, Salvation Army volunteer. "Some are young girls that you would not expect, some are mothers."</p><p>55 percent of local sex trafficking victims are U.S. citizens who have never left the City of Chicago, according to Summer Ghias, who is with <strong><a href="https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/stopit/" target="_blank">the Salvation Army's STOP-IT initiative against human trafficking</a></strong>. </p><p>"We've worked with folks as young as 14 and as old as in their 70's," said Ghias.</p><p>She says most victims are coerced into the sex trade by people they know and trust. </p><p>"I think the common portrayal that is sort of a stereotype potentially, is this kidnapping situation where some stranger is coming into get you, that is actually not the reality of most of the people we serve," said Ghias.</p><p>It also wasn't the reality for victims who have come forward claiming they were sexually abused by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Many of the girls were just steps away from homelessness and extremely vulnerable, according to a Miami Herald investigation. </p><p>The Salvation Army STOP-IT program provides survivors with emergency housing, food, clothing and healthcare. </p><p>"They feel like ‘wow, I've got someone here who knows something about sex trafficking or human trafficking that can give me some tools to get out of this,'" said Ghias.</p><p>Training helps volunteers identify victims, some indicators include an individual who is not speaking on their own behalf, exhibiting signs of fear and anxiety or who is not in control of their money or identification. </p><p>"Because of the training I had here, I was in another city and was able to observe something that looked very suspicious," said Arneson. "I was able to call the national hotline and get a case set up which hopefully helped provide some help for those people in that situation." </p><p>The number is 877-606-3158. This is the first step for many survivors. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404037" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Ten_years_after_Burr_Oak_scandal__compla_0_7497580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Ten_years_after_Burr_Oak_scandal__compla_0_7497580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Ten_years_after_Burr_Oak_scandal__compla_0_7497580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Ten_years_after_Burr_Oak_scandal__compla_0_7497580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/Ten_years_after_Burr_Oak_scandal__compla_0_7497580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ten years after Burr Oak scandal, complaints about the cemetery persist." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ten years after Burr Oak scandal, complaints about cemetery persist</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Larry Yellen </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week marks ten years since employees at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip were caught digging up caskets and dumping the remains so they could resell burial plots.</p><p>The shocking revelations led to new ownership at burr oak. But families who gathered there Tuesday say the cemetery still has big problems.</p><p>Norma Wright says her Uncle Jesse was buried at Burr Oak Cemetery in 1989. She remembers his casket being buried right on top of another one.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/commercial-building-fire-in-aurora-causes-400-000-in-damages" title="Commercial building fire in Aurora causes $400,000 in damages" data-articleId="417193079" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Commercial building fire in Aurora causes $400,000 in damages</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fire in west suburban Aurora damaged a commercial building, causing thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday.</p><p>Crews were called about 4:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 600 block of Spruce Street, the Aurora Fire Department said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of all sides of the one-story brick building.</p><p>The business in the building was a scrap metal recycling center, and 38 firefighters fought the blaze, Aurora fire officials said. The fire was contained to the front section of the building, preventing a total loss.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/sexual-assault-reported-in-rogers-park-chicago-police-say" title="Sexual assault reported in Rogers Park, Chicago police say" data-articleId="417180456" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/09-Jul-19-24th-Dist-JC340802-CSA-offenders-1024x543_1562725619266_7497431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sexual assault reported in Rogers Park, Chicago police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are warning North Side residents after a sexual assault was reported in Rogers Park on Tuesday.</p><p>A man followed a female about 1:30 a.m. as she got off a train and entered her building in the 1300 block of West Lunt Avenue, where he assaulted her, Chicago police said in an alert.</p><p>The man is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 with a skinny athletic build, police said. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)" title="jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/womans-innocent-looking-freckle-turns-out-to-be-melanoma"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/09/Lisa%20Ryan%20side%20by%20side%2016x9_1562719790972.jpg_7497212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lisa Ryan is pictured in an image taken in 2017, before her skin cancer diagnosis, alongside a photo during her recovery from three surgeries and reconstruction. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/ten-years-after-burr-oak-scandal-complaints-about-cemetery-persist" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/burr%20oak%20cemetery_1562730845299.jpg_7497791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/burr%20oak%20cemetery_1562730845299.jpg_7497791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/burr%20oak%20cemetery_1562730845299.jpg_7497791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/burr%20oak%20cemetery_1562730845299.jpg_7497791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/burr%20oak%20cemetery_1562730845299.jpg_7497791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ten years after Burr Oak scandal, complaints about cemetery persist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/trump-defends-acosta-but-will-look-into-epstein-plea-deal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/jeffrey-epstein_1562470154687_7484909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;arrest&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2006&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Palm&#x20;Beach&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/commercial-building-fire-in-aurora-causes-400-000-in-damages" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/13/2285327_G_1439500725961_100780_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Commercial building fire in Aurora causes $400,000 in damages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/al-holds-off-nl-for-4-3-win-in-all-star-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/emmy-winning-actor-rip-torn-has-died-at-the-age-of-88" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20-%20RIP%20TORN_1562728698023.png_7497466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rip&#x20;Torn&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;photo&#x20;call&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Happy&#x20;Tears&#x26;quot&#x3b;at&#x20;the&#x20;59th&#x20;Berlin&#x20;Film&#x20;Festival&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephane&#x20;Cardinale&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 