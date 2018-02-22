Wauconda, Illinois being mistaken for Black Panther's Wakanda

The movie Black Panther maybe setting all kinds of records at the box office, but it's creating all kinds of buzz in one Chicago suburb.

That's because the suburb of Wauconda sounds exactly like the name of Wakanda -- the fictional African country portrayed in the movie.

At Bulldog's diner, they're serving up a serious helping of Wauconda pride. There are 20 different burgers on the menu, but just one thing to talk about.

“Wauconda this, Wauconda that, Wakanda this, Wakanda that. I was like oh my goodness it's getting out of hand,” said Tony Vazquez of Bulldog’s Grill.

That's because the quaint Lake County community shares a name with the home of the Black Panther -- the super hero dominating the box office.

The movie's Wakanda is known for the super-strong metal Vibranium.

So this week, city officials from the real Wauconda had to get a quick education in Black Panther lore.

“Somebody called asking for Vibranium, so I took a second and then said it has to do with the movie. And so we said we'd work on getting a business that sells that,” said Maria Weisburch of the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce.

They clearly look nothing alike. Wauconda, Illinois has your traditional small town feel. Black Panther's Wakanda is an advanced African country.

Plus, they're spelled differently.

And Arlene Emanuel noticed another key difference when she stopped for lunch at Bulldog's diner.

“There's a lot of black people in Wakanda the movie. Everybody is black. And then you come to this town, and I’m the only black woman,” she said.

There's already plenty of movie memorabilia at the diner, so what about a Black Panther burger on the menu? They're not quite ready for that.

“Great in theory, but a little harder to do in practice, because what would Tony Stark eat, what would Black Panther eat, what would Hulk eat, what would Thor eat?” said Vazquez.

So many questions as Wauconda contemplates being a super hero hang out.

This isn't Wauconda's first brush with movie fame. You may remember a scene of the Blues Brothers was filmed there -- the beach scene when Jake and Elwood are hyping their blues revue.