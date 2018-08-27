Wild brawl at suburban children's restaurant caught on camera

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A wild brawl broke out this weekend at a suburban restaurant that’s geared towards kids.

The chaos inside the "Go Bananas" in Norridge was posted online, and now thousands of people are asking for it to be closed.

The wild fight happened over the weekend as many kids played nearby. No one was arrested, but it’s still enough for the village president to seek a face-to-face meeting with the restaurant’s owner.

On social media, the video has been seen nearly 150-thousand times. It shows a fight between at least four adults. At one point, a woman uses a mop as a weapon.

Go Bananas’ website bills it as "the finest indoor family amusement center in the Chicagoland area." But the Chicago Tribune reports that between April 2015 and May 2016, police were called to the venue nearly 30 times, with accusations ranging from fighting to counterfeit money.

In 2011, the venue made national headlines after the death of a 3-year-old boy who fell from a roller coaster inside. The family was awarded a settlement, but the owner denied wrongdoing.

Now, an online petition collecting 3100 signatures is advocating for its closing.

The village president of Norridge says he has not seen the petition, but says they are speaking with legal counsel to examine what options, if any, the village has.