portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Woman injured after falling 40 feet at Soldier Field during Gold Cup final
Posted Jul 08 2019 05:48AM CDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Woman injured after falling 40 feet at Soldier Field during Gold Cup final&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/woman-injured-after-falling-40-feet-at-soldier-field-during-gold-cup-final" data-title="Woman injured after falling 40 feet at Soldier Field during Gold Cup final" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/woman-injured-after-falling-40-feet-at-soldier-field-during-gold-cup-final" addthis:title="Woman injured after falling 40 feet at Soldier Field during Gold Cup final"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416817127.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416817127");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416817127-416816397"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A scoreboard at Soldier Field shows that Mexico beat USA 1-0 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between Mexico and United States of America at Soldier Field on July 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A scoreboard at Soldier Field shows that Mexico beat USA 1-0 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between Mexico and United States of America at Soldier Field on July 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416817127-416816397" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/GETTY-Gold-Cup-USA-Mexico_1562582852056_7486466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A scoreboard at Soldier Field shows that Mexico beat USA 1-0 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between Mexico and United States of America at Soldier Field on July 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A scoreboard at Soldier Field shows that Mexico beat USA 1-0 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between Mexico and United States of America at Soldier Field on July 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 05:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416817127" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A woman was hospitalized Sunday after falling 40 feet at Soldier Field as the U.S. and Mexico faced off in the final of the Gold Cup soccer tournament.</p><p>About 9:30 p.m., The 23-year-old accidentally fell from an upper level at the stadium, 1410 Museum Campus Dr., while attending the game, Chicago police said.</p><p>The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.</p> More Local Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Higgins-Garry-Lee_1562601448571_7487011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Higgins-Garry-Lee_1562601448571_7487011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Higgins-Garry-Lee_1562601448571_7487011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Higgins-Garry-Lee_1562601448571_7487011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/Higgins-Garry-Lee_1562601448571_7487011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Garry Lee Higgins | Lake County, Indiana, sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy, 17, charged with murder of teen trying to sell Xbox in Gary</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 17-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting another teenager during a robbery last month in northwest Indiana.</p><p>Garry Lee Higgins, of Gary, Indiana, is charged with murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.</p><p>Higgins is accused of shooting 16-year-old Johnny Peluyera on June 12 near 51st Avenue and Maryland Street in Gary, the sheriff's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/metra-up-nw-trains-delayed-by-stalled-semi-on-tracks-in-arlington-heights" title="Metra UP-NW trains delayed by stalled semi on tracks in Arlington Heights" data-articleId="416835276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Chris Phan/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Metra UP-NW trains delayed by stalled semi on tracks in Arlington Heights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Trains on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line are running behind schedule after a semi got stuck on the tracks Monday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.</p><p>The truck blocked all three tracks shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Arlington Heights Road, according to a Metra spokeswoman.</p><p>The semi was stalled across the tracks at the intersection of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway, according to Arlington Heights police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/police-involved-shooting-reported-on-northwest-side" title="Police shoot man after alleged kidnap victims escape" data-articleId="416826242" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/police-involved-shooting_1562594780899_7486714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/police-involved-shooting_1562594780899_7486714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/police-involved-shooting_1562594780899_7486714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/police-involved-shooting_1562594780899_7486714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/police-involved-shooting_1562594780899_7486714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police shoot man after alleged kidnap victims escape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 07:33AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 10:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was shot to death by Chicago police after an off-duty officer saw two handcuffed alleged kidnapping victims running down the street Monday in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.</p><p>The officer spotted the male and female handcuffed together about 6:45 a.m. in the area near the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He pulled over and they told him they'd been kidnapped and held against their will.</p><p>The off-duty officer called for backup and Grand Central District officers arrived at the scene before relocating to an apartment in the 6200 block of West Grand to look for the suspect and possibly other victims, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 