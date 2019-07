- A woman has been reported missing from Kenwood on the South Side.

Yolando Douglas, 53, was last seen April 15 in the 4700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago police said.

Douglas is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.