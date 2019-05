- Police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old mother on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say the woman was killed during a drive-by shooting and was holding her one-year-old daughter in her arms when she was struck by the gunfire.

Police say Brittany Hill was standing with a group of people outside a home on Mason Avenue near Division when two offenders pulled up in a Chevy Impala and opened fire. Hill was struck in her right side, but was able to find protection behind a car and shield her child from a barrage of more bullets.

No one else was injured in the shooting and someone then drove Hill to a nearby hospital where she died.

Police say the crime was not a random act of violence, as some people in the group that Hill was standing near are known to police.

The child's great grandmother says she saw the pair only ten minutes before the shots rang out. She calls the shooting crazy, but is thankful the baby was not hurt.

Police say they have good surveillance images from cameras on the block. They have recovered the offender's vehicle, but no one is in custody.