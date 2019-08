- At least 100,000 people packed into Chicago’s Grant Park Friday for the second day of Lollapalooza, according to festival organizers -- the second day of attendance that reached the mark.

However, two videos showed crowds of people jumping parts of the perimeter fencing set up around Grant Park.

“Just after 2 p.m. today, approximately 50 people attempted to breach an exterior perimeter fence at Michigan Ave. and Balbo Drive. Both CPD and festival security responded immediately to the situation and resolved it within moments. As a result no one was able to gain entry to the festival,” said a statement from the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

“We have adjusted our resources to reinforce the security along the outer perimeter, and CPD and the event security have also added additional bike teams.”

Melissa Stratton, director of news affairs for the office, said none of the people involved were arrested.

On Thursday, 10 people were arrested at the festival, mainly for possession or delivery of a controlled substance, Stratton said. Emergency units transported 21 people, half of which were due to alcohol.

A single person was issued a citation for trespassing after attempting to jump a fence Thursday, said Stratton.

Stratton said arrest totals are issued for the previous day only.

The following is the full statement from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC):

