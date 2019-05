- A man was fatally shot by Chicago police after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest him Tuesday in South Chicago.

Officers with the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit attempted to arrest a suspect about 1:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue, Sgt. Rocco Alioto said during a news conference Tuesday. He was wanted in connection with a murder on May 14.

The man, who was inside a vehicle at the time, pulled out a handgun while officers were trying to arrest him, Alioto said. An officer then shot him.

Alioto said investigators are still trying to determine whether the man fired at police. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi initially said officers had returned fire after the suspect shot at them.

A weapon was recovered, Guglielmi said.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said a 20-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “very critical” condition with gunshot wounds.

Alioto said he has since been pronounced dead.

Two officers were also taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for observation, Langford said.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on desk duty while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates, Alioto said.