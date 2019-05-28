< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man killed after pulling gun on cops in South Chicago, police say
Posted May 28 2019 03:08PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 05:11PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 05:11PM CDT 28 2019 05:11PM Police investigate after a man was critically wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers May 28 in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue. | David Struett/Sun-Times shooting_1559077512863.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/1_1559079573609_7320111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409383171-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="gun recovered south chicago"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409383171-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/south%20chicago%20police%20shooting_1559077512863.jpg_7319594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police investigate after a man was critically wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers May 28 in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue. | David Struett/Sun-Times" title="south chicago police shooting_1559077512863.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police investigate after a man was critically wounded in a shootout with Chicago police officers May 28 in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue. | David Struett/Sun-Times</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/1_1559079573609_7320111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt=". The suspect had allegedly pulled the gun on officers during the arrest attempt. | Chicago police CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was fatally shot by Chicago police after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers trying to arrest him Tuesday in South Chicago.

Officers with the department's Fugitive Apprehension Unit attempted to arrest a suspect about 1:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Chappel Avenue, Sgt. Rocco Alioto said during a news conference Tuesday. He was wanted in connection with a murder on May 14.</p> <p>The man, who was inside a vehicle at the time, pulled out a handgun while officers were trying to arrest him, Alioto said. An officer then shot him.</p> <p>Alioto said investigators are still trying to determine whether the man fired at police. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi initially said officers had returned fire after the suspect shot at them.</p> <p>A weapon was recovered, Guglielmi said.</p> <p>Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said a 20-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “very critical” condition with gunshot wounds.</p> <p>Alioto said he has since been pronounced dead.</p> <p>Two officers were also taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for observation, Langford said.</p> <p>The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on desk duty while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates, Alioto said.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">UPDATE: CPDs fugitive team attempted to take a murder suspect into custody from a May 14th homicide. During the arrest, the man displayed this gun at which time he was shot by police. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>67-year-old victim shoots suspect while being robbed in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was shot while trying to rob a 67-year-old man in Avondale Tuesday.</p><p>About 3:30 p.m., the 67-year-old man was unloading a vehicle in the back of a business in the 2800 block of West Belmont Avenue when an unknown man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old approached him, police said. The younger man began hitting the man in the head and face before taking his property.</p><p>The 67-year-old took out a handgun and fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/suburban-academy-prepares-adults-with-disabilities-for-their-dream-jobs" title="Suburban academy prepares adults with disabilities for their dream jobs" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suburban_academy_prepares_adults_with_di_0_7320549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suburban_academy_prepares_adults_with_di_0_7320549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suburban_academy_prepares_adults_with_di_0_7320549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suburban_academy_prepares_adults_with_di_0_7320549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suburban_academy_prepares_adults_with_di_0_7320549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A first of its kind career academy in the western suburbs is training individuals who are often forgotten in the workforce. Nearly two-thirds of adults with disabilities are unemployed, but they want to work." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suburban academy prepares adults with disabilities for their dream jobs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A first of its kind career academy in the western suburbs is training individuals who are often forgotten in the workforce. Nearly two-thirds of adults with disabilities are unemployed, but they want to work.</p><p>Aspire Career Academy in Hillside is helping them land the job of their dreams. From housekeeping to hosting, the academy is opening doors and providing meaningful job opportunities for exceptional individuals.</p><p>Liam Kirstein is a graduate of the program, currently working in the warehouse for Canteen Refreshments.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/jake-hamilton-travels-to-london-talks-with-cast-of-rocketman-" title="Jake Hamilton travels to London, talks with cast of 'Rocketman'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jake_Hamilton_travels_to_London__talks_w_0_7320365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jake_Hamilton_travels_to_London__talks_w_0_7320365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jake_Hamilton_travels_to_London__talks_w_0_7320365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jake_Hamilton_travels_to_London__talks_w_0_7320365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jake_Hamilton_travels_to_London__talks_w_0_7320365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The new Elton John biopic “Rocketman” hits theaters this week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jake Hamilton travels to London, talks with cast of 'Rocketman'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jake Hamilton </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 06:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The new Elton John biopic “Rocketman” hits theaters this week.</p><p>FOX 32’s Jake Hamilton traveled to London to talk with the entire cast, including Taron Egerton who transformed into Elton John.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 