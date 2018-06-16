< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Border Patrol dumps plans to fly immigrants to Florida

Posted May 19 2019 02:24PM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 03:55PM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/border-patrol-plans-to-fly-immigrants-to-florida" addthis:title="Border Patrol dumps plans to fly immigrants to Florida"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407803748.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407803748");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407803748-340889169"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection&nbsp;processing center for possible separation&nbsp;(John Moore/Getty)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation (John Moore/Getty) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407803748-340889169" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/06/16/GETTY%20immigration%20children_1529179501319.jpg_5673906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection&nbsp;processing center for possible separation&nbsp;(John Moore/Getty)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation (John Moore/Getty) Ron DeSantis said Sunday that President Donald Trump told him he didn't approve and wouldn't authorize to fly hundreds of immigrants from the Mexican border to South Florida on a weekly basis.</p><p>The governor' spokeswoman Helen Ferre said DeSantis spoke with Trump on Saturday, two days after local officials reacted with alarm to a U.S. Border Patrol notification that 1,000 migrants could be sent to Palm Beach and Broward counties starting in about two weeks.</p><p>Despite the acknowledgment by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Sunday that federal officials notified local officials of the possibility that migrants would be flown, Trump later blamed the media for "false reporting."</p><p>"There are no plans to send migrants to northern or Coastal Border facilities, including Florida," he said. "...Our country is FULL, will not, and cannot, take you in!"</p><p>After the plan was attacked by local leaders last week, federal officials initially said the flights were only being considered and nothing was happening immediately.</p><p>On Sunday, McAleenan said that Florida and other cities in the interior were no longer in consideration. He appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" and said the plan "wasn't going to be an effective use of government resources."</p><p>"We looked at it from a planning perspective. We do have stations in Florida ... they are very small stations, they have a few agents that are busy patrolling their areas," he said. He added that the decision to take the sectors of Miami, Detroit and Buffalo off the table was made Saturday by John Sanders, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agency's Miami sector includes all South Florida.</p><p>"We had to look at all options," he said. </p><p>The government has run out of space to process migrants who have been arriving at the Texas border. McAleenan said there are currently 16,000 people in custody at Border Patrol stations and ports of entry. The government began flying hundreds of migrants from Texas to San Diego, to distribute the workload at Border Patrol facilities more evenly.</p><p>Once migrants are processed, they are released and given a court date in a city where they plan to reside, often with family members, which could be anywhere in the U.S.</p><p>DeSantis apparently had been caught off guard and said such flights would amount to "dumping" migrants on Florida. He appeared upset that Florida was even a consideration, especially after he recently signed a bill banning sanctuary cities and pledging to help federal immigration authorities.</p><p>Trump and DeSantis are close. The president endorsed DeSantis, which propelled him from underdog to winner in last year's governor's race.</p><p>Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, one of the first officials to publicly denounce the plan, suggested in an audio message shared via Twitter on Saturday that that the quick reactions with alarm from local officials and federal lawmakers who represent Florida made federal officials change their mind. </p><p>"Because of everybody's efforts, we were able to stop what it appeared to be a crisis for our communities."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">False reporting yesterday. “There are no plans to send migrants to Northern or Coastal Border facilities, including Florida.” <a href="https://twitter.com/FoxNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FoxNews</a> Not by airplanes or any other way. Our Country is FULL, will not, and can not, take you in!</p>— Donald J. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hot dogs recalled, might contain metal chunks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 05:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vienna Beef is recalling 2,030 pounds of beef hot dogs that may have pieces of metal inside.</p><p>The hot dogs were sold to food service locations in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.</p><p>They have these case numbers:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/trump-threatens-to-destroy-iran-via-twitter" title="Trump threatens to destroy Iran via Twitter" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ARABIAN SEA (May 19, 2019) A Sea Hawk helicopter transports cargo nets from the USS Abraham Lincoln to the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic during a replenishment-at-sea. Image US Military,&nbsp;Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump threatens to destroy Iran via Twitter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 04:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump threatened to destroy the country of Iran via Twitter on Sunday.</p><p>"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran," he tweeted. "Never threaten the United States again!"Iranian officials say the country is not looking for war. Trump had seemed to soften his tone after the U.S. recently sent warships and bombers to the region to counter an alleged, unexplained threat from Iran. On Thursday, when asked if the U.S. and Iran were headed toward armed conflict, he answered: "I hope not."</p><p>The U.S. Navy says it has conducted exercises in the Arabian Sea with an aircraft carrier strike group ordered to the Persian Gulf to counter an alleged, unspecified threat from Iran.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/-sad-disgusting-number-of-hypodermic-needles-litter-little-league-field" title="'Sad, disgusting' number of hypodermic needles litter Little League field" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/22/Heroin%20Needles%20%20_OP_2_CP__1498144256915_3604504_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/22/Heroin%20Needles%20%20_OP_2_CP__1498144256915_3604504_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/22/Heroin%20Needles%20%20_OP_2_CP__1498144256915_3604504_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/22/Heroin%20Needles%20%20_OP_2_CP__1498144256915_3604504_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/06/22/Heroin%20Needles%20%20_OP_2_CP__1498144256915_3604504_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Sad, disgusting' number of hypodermic needles litter Little League field</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 02:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Mexico Little League park is fighting a battle against discarded syringes with attached hypodermic needles amid the region's outgoing opioid epidemic. </p><p>Atrisco Park, home of the Atrisco Valley Little League, in Albuquerque is racing to clean up syringes littering fields and the grounds to protect the children who play on them, the Albuquerque Journal reports. </p><p>Atrisco Valley Little League president Hector Aguilar said earlier this month an 11-year-old girl was practicing base sliding when a hypodermic needle pierced her foot. He said the girl was taken to a hospital and tested and "will have to undergo further testing in three months to see if she was infected with anything." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/health-officials-confirm-measles-case-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/24/GETTY-measles_1532439789069_5841558_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the skin of a patient after three days of measles infection. (CDC via Getty Images)" title="GETTY-measles_1532439789069.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Health officials confirm measles case in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-fort-worth-police-say-man-grabbed-salem-sabatka-while-she-walked-with-her-mom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Michael%20Webb%20Mug%20on%20Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg_7288298_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Michael Webb Mug on Bkgd_1558276258853.jpg-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Abducted 8-year-old found safe; suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/video-15-adorable-ducklings-invade-orlando-car-dealership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/duck%20family_1558212128011.png_7287748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="duck family_1558212128011.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: 15 adorable ducklings invade car dealership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/former-disney-cast-member-accused-of-stealing-7-000-in-costumes-from-haunted-mansion-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/18/patrick%20spikes%20for%20web_1558205194673.png_7287568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/blue-jays-beat-white-sox-5-2" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/lincoln-statue-to-debut-in-springfield" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Statue%20of%20President%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558302021247.JPG_7289266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;statue&#x20;of&#x20;President&#x20;Abraham&#x20;Lincoln&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;was&#x20;once&#x20;on&#x20;display&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;will&#x20;soon&#x20;be&#x20;on&#x20;display&#x20;in&#x20;Springfield&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lincoln statue to debut in Springfield</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/two-teens-injured-in-drive-by-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/07/09/bullet-marker-carjacking_1531143239401_5770905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;LaRiviere&#x2f;Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two teens injured in drive-by shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/trump-threatens-to-destroy-iran-via-twitter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/USS%20Abraham%20Lincoln_1558301162242.jpg_7289213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ARABIAN&#x20;SEA&#x20;&#x28;May&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x29;&#x20;A&#x20;Sea&#x20;Hawk&#x20;helicopter&#x20;transports&#x20;cargo&#x20;nets&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;USS&#x20;Abraham&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;fast&#x20;combat&#x20;support&#x20;ship&#x20;USNS&#x20;Arctic&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;replenishment-at-sea&#x2e;&#x20;Image&#x20;US&#x20;Military&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Mass&#x20;Communication&#x20;Specialist&#x20;3rd&#x20;Class&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Sherman&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump threatens to destroy Iran via Twitter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/storm-knocks-down-trees-in-rogers-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/19/Rogers%20Park%20storm%20damage%203_1558297985043.jpg_7288699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;strong&#x20;storm&#x20;knocked&#x20;down&#x20;trees&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Rogers&#x20;Park&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;on&#x20;Sunday&#x2e;" /> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 