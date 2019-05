- Fast food is about to get a whole lot quicker, if Burger King has anything to do with it.

Earlier this week, the chain launched a new ad campaign highlighting their latest marketing tactic — which tested delivering Whoppers in traffic jams through some of the world’s most congested cities. First tested in Mexico City, the ploy offers brilliant appeal for frustrated commuters who find themselves stuck “hangry” and helpless on gridlocked roads.

Dubbed the “Traffic Jam Whopper,” Burger King’s high-tech initiative reportedly scanned real-time data on traffic and drivers, populating digital billboards with real-time info on ordering and sending Waze banner ads to cell phones, Food & Wine reports.