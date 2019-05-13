< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story406652301" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406652301" data-article-version="1.0">DOW drops more than 600 points after China retaliates against US with higher tariffs</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/dow-drops-more-than-600-points-after-china-retaliates-against-us-with-higher-tariffs">Mike Flannery </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 09:08PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-406652301"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 09:14PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - There were huge losses in the stock market Monday as tensions escalate between the U.S. and China.</p><p>The DOW Jones Industrial Average closed down 617 points. Two local companies who export to China -- Caterpillar and Boeing -- got clobbered.</p><p>Tech stocks were also down big. Many are deeply dependent on China.</p><p>There are no plans to resume trade talks any time soon.</p><p>President Donald Trump and the Chinese premier are scheduled to meet in about six weeks, when leaders of the world's twenty largest economies attend the annual G-20 summit.</p><p>"Raising tariffs will not solve any problems. China will never surrender to external pressure,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.</p><p>President Trump insists American pressure alone can force China to stop cheating on trade rules and enable American companies to compete in the huge Chinese market.</p><p>Others, though, say it would have been better to enlist other big economies as allies in this struggle, instead of targeting so many with simultaneous tariff taxes.</p><p>“When we go to war on trade deals with our allies! When Canada is mad at us about trade! How many people here think that our NATO allies trust us on anything now?” said Congressman Mike Quigley.</p><p>In a speech to the City Club of Chicago, Congressman Quigley called China the biggest threat by far that America faces in the 21st century. A member of the House Intelligence Committee, Quigley gets secret briefings on China's cyber-aggression, including its attempts to spy using Chinese-made railcars. Bill Nye gives profanity-laced warning about climate change" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Bill_Nye_issues_profanity_laced_warning__0_7254839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bill Nye The Science Guy gave a foul-mouthed warning about global warming during a segment on HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Planet is on f---ing fire!' Bill Nye gives profanity-laced warning about climate change</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 07:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bill Nye The Science Guy isn’t playing nice anymore. The popular TV scientist warned viewers of the dangers of climate change in a profanity-laced segment for HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”</p><p>“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising the average temperature on Earth could go up another 4 to 8 degrees. What I’m saying is the planet is on f---ing fire,” he said.</p><p>Nye, who is known for educating the masses with good-natured educational videos, wore his trademark bow-tie and lab coat for the clip on Sunday’s show. The segment came toward the end of Oliver breaking down elements of the Green New Deal , including the idea of a tax on carbon emissions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/haagen-dazs-giving-away-ice-cream-for-free-cone-day-" title="Häagen-Dazs giving away ice cream for 'Free Cone Day'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/free%20cone%20day%201_1557793624168.jpg_7254920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/free%20cone%20day%201_1557793624168.jpg_7254920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/free%20cone%20day%201_1557793624168.jpg_7254920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/free%20cone%20day%201_1557793624168.jpg_7254920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/13/free%20cone%20day%201_1557793624168.jpg_7254920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Häagen-Dazs giving away ice cream for 'Free Cone Day'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 07:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 08:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you outright refuse to pay for ice cream but are nonetheless willing to wait in line for free ice cream, you’re in luck.</p><p>Following in the scoop-prints footsteps of Dairy Queen and Ben & Jerry’s, Häagen-Dazs outlets across the country will be celebrating their own “Free Cone Day” on Tuesday, May 14. Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., patrons can visit participating locations for a free single scoop each, in their choice of a cone (cake cone or sugar cone) or a cup.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/livermore-couple-awarded-more-than-2-billion-in-monsanto-cancer-judgement" title="Couple awarded more than $2 billion in Monsanto cancer judgement" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Livermore_couple_awarded_more_than__2_bi_0_7254397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Livermore_couple_awarded_more_than__2_bi_0_7254397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Livermore_couple_awarded_more_than__2_bi_0_7254397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Livermore_couple_awarded_more_than__2_bi_0_7254397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/13/Livermore_couple_awarded_more_than__2_bi_0_7254397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Alameda County Superior Court jury on Monday awarded more than $2 billion in damages from Monsanto Co. to a Livermore couple who claimed the company's Roundup weedkiller caused both of them to develop cancer, according to a spokeswoman for the" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple awarded more than $2 billion in Monsanto cancer judgement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 09:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Alameda County Superior Court jury on Monday awarded more than $2 billion in damages from Monsanto Co. to a Livermore couple who claimed the company's Roundup weedkiller caused both of them to develop cancer, according to a spokeswoman for the plaintiff's lawyers.</p><p>The award to Alva and Alberta Pilliod included $1 billion each in punitive damages and $55 million in compensatory damages for economic and non-economic losses for their non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. </p><p>The couple's case is the third to result in a verdict against Monsanto and is the largest judgment thus far against the agribusiness company, now owned by Bayer AG of Germany.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> 