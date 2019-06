- An argument over installing a baby gate turned into a deadly confrontation between a father and daughter in Washington state that left the mother of a newborn dead, according to prosecutors.

Wendell Wilson, 68, is accused of shooting his 38-year-old daughter Lila Wilson multiple times on June 10 at their home in Renton, Wash., located just outside Seattle.

In charging documents obtained by Q13 News, King County Prosecuting Attorneys said that elder Wilson shot his daughter six times, including twice in the head just feet away from her 13-month old son.

Prosecutors said the father "executed his adult daughter" over the "petty argument" triggered by the baby gate installation.

