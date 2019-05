- A suburban Chicago company is recalling bags of flour because it could be contaminated with E. coli; so far, 17 people have become sick.

The five-pound bags of Baker's Corner All-Purpose Flour were sold at Aldi stores in eleven states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia, the Batavia, Ill.-based company said in a press release.

The CDC said that 17 people in eight states have become sick. Three have had to be hospitalized. The reports of illness started in December and continued through April. The victims have been 7- to 86-years-old.

Some of the victims ate raw dough or batter, which lead the CDC to remind the public of the dangers of eating raw dough.