<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408553566" data-article-version="1.0">Honda recalls 137,000 SUVs due to sudden air bag deployments; 3 in US injured</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:43AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408553566" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOXBusiness</strong> - Honda <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/industrials/honda-recall-137000-suvs-sudden-air-bag-deployments" target="_blank"><strong>recalled</strong></a> 137,000 SUVs on Wednesday after the Japanese automaker received reports of air bags suddenly deploying in vehicles, a report said.</p> <p>Honda received at least three reports of injuries after air bags in the 2019 CR-V suddenly deployed, <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autos-honda-recall/honda-recalls-137000-suvs-for-sudden-air-bag-deployments-idUSKCN1SS33U" target="_blank"><strong>Reuters reported</strong></a>. The company received six reports of sudden air bag deployments, but none of them led to a crash.</p> <p>The vehicle’s steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels will be replaced in the SUVs to fix the problem. Honda said metal burrs in the steering wheel’s interior surface can also cause components to overheat and short circuit.</p> <p>The recall affects 118,000 vehicles in the U.S., and another 19,000 in South Korea and Canada, according to Reuters.</p> <p>Wednesday’s recall is not part of the current ongoing Takata air bag inflator recalls.</p> <p>Honda has replaced more than 21 million defective Takata air bags after at least 14 people in the U.S. were killed when the inflators exploded in the vehicles. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More National Stories</h3>
</header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_underway_0_7303086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels are arriving in the New York Harbor to participate in the 2019 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Fleet Week New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats, and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels are arriving in the New York Harbor to participate in the 2019 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships.</p><p>The ships can be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. Fort Hamilton is scheduled to conduct an 11-gun salute to the flagship, USS New York, as the ship passes by.</p><p>Ship tours will be conducted throughout the week in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note: Ship tours will be closed Sunday, May 26 on Pier 88 in Manhattan, and ship tours in Brooklyn will only be available Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 after USS Hué City arrives to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on Saturday, May 25.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/detroit-cop-part-of-group-charged-with-leaving-500-bill-at-japanese-steakhouse" title="Detroit cop part of group charged with leaving $500 bill at Japanese steakhouse" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Detroit_cop_part_of_group_charged_with_l_0_7304034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Detroit_cop_part_of_group_charged_with_l_0_7304034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Detroit_cop_part_of_group_charged_with_l_0_7304034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Detroit_cop_part_of_group_charged_with_l_0_7304034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/22/Detroit_cop_part_of_group_charged_with_l_0_7304034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 recently showed surveillance video of a $500 dine and dash by a large group at a Macomb County Japanese steakhouse." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit cop part of group charged with leaving $500 bill at Japanese steakhouse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 06:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 2 recently showed surveillance video of a $500 dine and dash by a large group at a Macomb County Japanese steakhouse.</p><p>That video helped police track down some of the people involved. Two women are facing charges including a Detroit police officer. </p><p>The large group sat at the table racking up a bill of more than $500 then casually walked out. They didn't realize a security camera was watching the whole time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-arrested-after-giving-officers-fake-name-while-wearing-lanyard-with-his-real-name" title="Man arrested after giving officers fake name while wearing lanyard with his real name" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/22/Man_arrested_after_trying_to_give_police_0_7303789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nebraska police arrested a man on suspicion of false reporting, domestic assault and other crimes after he tried giving officers a fake name while wearing a lanyard that had his real name on it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested after giving officers fake name while wearing lanyard with his real name</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities arrested a man in Nebraska on suspicion of false reporting after he tried giving police a fake name despite wearing a lanyard with his real name on it.</p><p>Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln police responded to reports of a domestic assault at a home. Before officers headed to the scene, they were made aware they would be contacting a 26-year-old suspect named Markel Towner who had two arrest warrants.</p><p>When officers arrived they found a man matching Towner’s description sitting in a vehicle outside of the home. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/census-bureau-estimates-show-chicago-population-declining-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/19/chicago-skyline_1468926323003_1649883_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/19/chicago-skyline_1468926323003_1649883_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/19/chicago-skyline_1468926323003_1649883_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/19/chicago-skyline_1468926323003_1649883_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/19/chicago-skyline_1468926323003_1649883_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="84263554&#x40;N00&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Census Bureau estimates show Chicago population declining</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-7-injured-wednesday-in-chicago-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/17/chicago-police-line_1487351155797_2765003_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcin&#x20;Wichary&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 killed, 7 injured Wednesday in Chicago shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-cpd-officers-hurt-in-crash-during-chase-of-fatal-shooting-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/991045AA757447EB98DD12B99EED8F2A_1558611227568_7304841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 CPD officers hurt in crash during chase of fatal shooting suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/2-critical-including-13-year-old-boy-after-parkway-gardens-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 critical, including 13-year-old boy, after Parkway Gardens shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-17-missing-from-ashburn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20_OP_9_CP__1558609133129.jpg_7305002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alexandria&#x20;Green&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 17, missing from Ashburn</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 