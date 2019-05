- Vienna Beef is recalling 2,030 pounds of beef hot dogs that may have pieces of metal inside.

The hot dogs were sold to food service locations in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

They have these case numbers:

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

The FDA said that no injuries have been reported.

You can learn more at at fsis.usda.gov/recalls