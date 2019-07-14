< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary <strong class='dateline'>(FoxNews.com)</strong> - A nationwide crackdown to apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants across the country began late Saturday in the nation's largest city and several other places, according to officials.</p><p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resumed its previously announced plan to <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/ice-deportation-raids-set-to-begin-sunday-across-us-including-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>apprehend thousands of illegal immigrants</strong></a> who've been given orders to leave the country, targeting people in at least 10 cities. fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=ICE deportation raids in progress after overnight start in NYC, other areas&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/ice-deportation-raids-in-progress-after-overnight-start-in-nyc-other-areas" data-title="ICE deportation raids in progress after overnight start in NYC, other areas" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national/ice-deportation-raids-in-progress-after-overnight-start-in-nyc-other-areas" addthis:title="ICE deportation raids in progress after overnight start in NYC, other areas"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418083567.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418083567");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Department of Homeland Security look into the window of an apartment while executing search warrants. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Department of Homeland Security look into the window of an apartment while executing search warrants. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Department of Homeland Security look into the window of an apartment while executing search warrants. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418083567-418083517" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-ICE_1563114330099_7521990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Department of Homeland Security look into the window of an apartment while executing search warrants. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Department of Homeland Security look into the window of an apartment while executing search warrants. Posted Jul 14 2019 09:30AM CDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 09:33AM CDT The ICE raids began late Saturday and into the early morning hours on Sunday in "a number of jurisdictions," not just New York City, a senior administration official confirmed to Fox News.</p><p>In an exclusive interview on "<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/shows/fox-and-friends" target="_blank"><strong>FOX & Friends</strong></a>," Acting ICE director Matt Albence said while he couldn't speak to anything specifically from an operational perspective, the overarching concern when the agency conducts any sort of enforcement operation is "the safety and security of both our officers that are conducting the operation as well as the public."</p><p>"We are doing targeted enforcement actions against specific individuals who have had their day in immigration court and have been ordered to be removed by an immigration judge," Albence told Fox News' Griff Jenkins. "We are merely executing those lawfully issued judge's orders."</p><p>Albence, who said using the term raid does everyone "a disservice," added the agency is focusing on people who had had the opportunity to make an asylum claim in front of an immigration judge and chose not to do so or didn't appear for their first hearing. The acting director added that ICE gave those individuals the opportunity back in February to arrange for orderly process to be removed from the country, but only 3 percent of people responded to letters that were sent out.</p><p>"At this point, we have no choice but to go out and execute those lawfully-issued removal orders from an immigration judge," he told "FOX & friends."</p><p>The sweeps were expected to start Sunday, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday on Twitter that ICE agents had already taken action in New York. De Blasio said the raids in New York City took place in parts of Brooklyn and Manhattan.</p><p>"Receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem," the mayor said. "@NYCImmigrants and advocates are connecting with residents and distributing resources door to door."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.<a href="https://twitter.com/NYCImmigrants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYCImmigrants</a> and advocates are connecting with residents and distributing resources door to door.<br> <br> Remember: you have rights. Call 311 and say ActionNYC for help. <a href="https://t.co/OZwpxlm30d">pic.twitter.com/OZwpxlm30d</a></p> — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) <a href="https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1150063779373359104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 13, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Advocates are coaching them on their rights, including instructions not to respond if agents knock on the door unless shown a warrant signed by a judge. The Democratic mayor has said his city would not cooperate with ICE.</p><p>Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, told "FOX & friends" on Sunday that the raids were about "enforcing and maintaining the integrity of the system."</p><p>"This is about the rule of law," Morgan said. "Those individuals who remain here illegally, especially those who've received due process more than any other nation in the world would provide someone that came here illegally, to including those with final orders, that there are consequences to those that remain here illegally. That's what today is about. "</p><p>Morgan, the former head of ICE, differed to disclose details about the raids. But he blasted mayors of cities who pushed back against the crackdown, calling their actions "unconscionable."</p><p>"This is about going after individuals here illegally," he said. "Any city, any law enforcement agency that resists, does not cooperate, they're actually putting those cities in higher danger."</p><p>On Friday, ICE Acting Director Matthew Albence said targets were on an "accelerated docket" of immigration court cases for predominantly Central Americans who recently arrived at the U.S. border in unprecedented numbers. Similar operations occurred in 2016 under President Obama and in 2017 under President Trump.</p><p>The operation will target people with final deportation orders on 10 major court dockets, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Albence said that doesn't mean arrests will be limited to certain areas. Authorities will go where their investigations lead, even if it's five states away from where the case is filed.</p><p>Trump said authorities were "focused on criminals as much as we can before we do anything else."</p><p>"It starts on Sunday and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries or they're going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from," the president said.</p><p>The Obama-era family operation in 2016 resulted in about 10 percent of those targeted being arrested, and the 2017 effort had a lower arrest rate, according to Albence. (USGS)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia, causes panic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Moluccas islands on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, creating panic and causing damage to houses in eastern Indonesia.</p><p>The quake struck the Maluku Islands in the North Maluku province of Indonesia at a depth of six miles, but there were no reports of major injuries. The country's meteorology agency (BMKG) said there is little threat of a tsunami.</p><p>"There are no reports of infrastructure damage yet," Iksan Subur, an official with Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency located near the epicenter, told Reuters .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/indiana-boy-2-ran-over-by-lawn-mower-airlifted-to-hospital-for-serious-injuries-police-say" title="Indiana boy, 2, ran over by lawn mower, airlifted to hospital for 'serious injuries,' police say" data-articleId="418085976" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/14/GETTY-lawnmower_1563115886588_7521995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Anne Hawken / Contributor)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Indiana boy, 2, ran over by lawn mower, airlifted to hospital for 'serious injuries,' police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A toddler in Indiana sustained serious injuries on Saturday after his grandfather backed over him with a lawn mower, according to officials.</p><p>The Jennings County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 3600 block of Grayford Road in Commiskey, located about 70 miles south of Indianapolis.</p><p>"Deputies are still investigating and thus far calling it a terrible accident," police said. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/louisiana-man-arrested-after-wife-allegedly-catches-him-raping-9-year-old-girl-report" title="Louisiana man arrested after wife allegedly catches him raping 9-year-old girl: report" data-articleId="418083109" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/13/glenn-mills_1563072206028_7521745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Glenn Mills Jr. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff&rsquo;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Louisiana man arrested after wife allegedly catches him raping 9-year-old girl: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Louisiana man was reportedly arrested this week on first-degree rape charges after his wife allegedly walked in on him sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl left in his care.</p><p>Glenn Mills Jr. of Slidell, La., ran from the home Wednesday after being caught “fully involved” in the rape of the young girl, WDSU-TV of New Orleans reported.</p><p>His wife called sheriff’s deputies to report the crime Wednesday night and Mills was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to WDSU.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full 