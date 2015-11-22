< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406435334" data-article-version="1.0">Man charged with stealing $500 in sex toys from home</h1>
</header> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p>
</div> (AP)</strong> - A South Dakota man is accused of stealing $500 worth of sex toys from a couple's home over a period of about two years.</p><p>The Argus Leader reports that 25-year-old Brody Fuchs, of Tyndall (TIN'-duhl), is charged with second-degree burglary.</p><p>Bon Homme County Sheriff's Deputy Brian McGuire says Fuchs took "a bunch" of the items from a residence in Tyndall, which is near the Nebraska border.</p><p>An affidavit says the couple had installed a camera system inside the house, which caught Fuchs entering the home for about 40 seconds, then leaving. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More National Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/James%20Jordan%20Appalachian%20Trail%20attack%20suspect_1557701933485.jpg_7251073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/James%20Jordan%20Appalachian%20Trail%20attack%20suspect_1557701933485.jpg_7251073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/James%20Jordan%20Appalachian%20Trail%20attack%20suspect_1557701933485.jpg_7251073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/James%20Jordan%20Appalachian%20Trail%20attack%20suspect_1557701933485.jpg_7251073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/James%20Jordan%20Appalachian%20Trail%20attack%20suspect_1557701933485.jpg_7251073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="James Jordan Appalachian Trail attack suspect" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of killing hiker with machete on Appalachian Trail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal authorities say a Massachusetts man has been arrested in an attack on the Appalachian Trail that left one person dead and another severely injured. </p><p>U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release Sunday that 30-year-old James L. Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested early Saturday and charged with murder and assault. </p><p>The Wythe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday that two hikers reported a man with a machete was attacking people. The federal release doesn't identify the weapon but describes the attack as a "deadly stabbing." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mcdonald-s-allegedly-serves-toddler-scalding-water-burning-her-face-and-chest" title="McDonald's allegedly serves toddler scalding water, burning her face and chest" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The exterior of a McDonald&#39;s (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McDonald's allegedly serves toddler scalding water, burning her face and chest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 05:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 06:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - A toddler was burned after an airport McDonald’s reportedly served her scalding hot water. Emily Dolbeer was taking her four-year-old daughter on a vacation to Disneyland when the incident occurred. When they got to Portland International Airport, they decided to stop by a McDonald’s to grab some breakfast. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING POST CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT Dolbeer posted about the incident on Facebook, where she wrote that she asked one of the McDonald’s employees if they could fill up her daughter’s water bottle. According to Dolbeer, “I ask the worker if they can fill up my daughter’s water bottle. She asks, 'Do you want ice' to which I replied, 'that would be great.' Lainey’s water bottle has Disney princesses on it and is a double insulated water bottle that keeps the cold liquids cold and you cannot feel the temperature of the liquids on the inside by holding it.” When her daughter went to drink the water, however, she reportedly started screaming in pain. This is when Dolbeer discovered that the bottle was apparently filled with scalding hot water. Dolbeer's post continued, “absolutely beside myself I console Lainey and march back to McDonald's to understand why in the f---ing hell they would put scalding water in a child’s water bottle, especially when I said that I wanted ice. The employees were clueless on how to handle the situation. The 'manager' wrote her name down on blank receipt paper and I laughed and said, 'no, I want an incident report filled out, NOW.'” It only took minutes for blisters and sores to develop on the toddler’s mouth, tongue and chest, 9 News in Oregon reports. She reportedly had to receive pain management, and her mother is monitoring the situation. In a statement obtained by Fox News, the franchise's owner and operator Mike Kennedy said "The safety of our guests and crew are our top priority. We are taking this claim very seriously and investigating this matter." Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/lawyer-could-face-cruelty-charges-after-shoving-raccoon-off-boat-into-gulf-of-mexico" title="Lawyer could face cruelty charges after shoving raccoon off boat into Gulf of Mexico" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawyer could face cruelty charges after shoving raccoon off boat into Gulf of Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 05:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida agency is investigating potential animal cruelty charges after a lawyer posted video of himself shooing a raccoon off his boat into the Gulf of Mexico.</p><p>The Tampa Bay Times reports that Clearwater attorney Thomas Cope posted the video to Facebook, later issuing an apology for his actions and saying he wished he could have returned the animal to shore. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Banks&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Rizzo out of lineup because of back tightness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mcdonald-s-allegedly-serves-toddler-scalding-water-burning-her-face-and-chest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY%20McDonald%27s%20051219_1557699590290.jpg_7251066_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;exterior&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;McDonald&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McDonald's allegedly serves toddler scalding water, burning her face and chest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/lawyer-could-face-cruelty-charges-after-shoving-raccoon-off-boat-into-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2018/04/09/FD_0406A%20Zombie%20Raccoons%20RECT0_1523309859465.jpg_5309382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawyer could face cruelty charges after shoving raccoon off boat into Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/indiana-dunes-launching-online-camp-reservations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Indiana%20Dunes%20National%20Lakeshore%20_1557697366415.jpg_7250824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Indiana&#x20;Dunes&#x20;National&#x20;Lakeshore&#x20;&#x28;public&#x20;domain&#x20;image&#x20;courtesy&#x20;National&#x20;Park&#x20;Service&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Indiana Dunes launching online camp reservations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/gunmen-kill-catholic-priest-five-worshippers-in-burkina-faso" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/17/church_pews_faith_religion_generic_021718_1518896409510_4977897_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/17/church_pews_faith_religion_generic_021718_1518896409510_4977897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, 