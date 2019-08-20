Individuals are putting themselves at risk for illness when they wash or rinse raw poultry says a study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Mindy Brashears, the USDA's Deputy Under Secretary for Food Safety, joined FOX 5 Tuesday and said the major cross-contamination concerns are focused around the sink where the chicken is washed. Brashears said it is important to both clean and sanitize areas of the kitchen that any part of the chicken came in contact with.

The USDA is recommending three easy options to help prevent illness when preparing poultry, or meat, in your home.