A Texas man was arrested on child abuse charges after he allegedly used a dog leash to tie a 6-year-old to a garage door and hit the child with a hammer, resulting in visible "contusions" to his legs, police said.
Ronnie Shane Winans, 25, was arrested on suspicion of injuring a child with intent to commit bodily injury last week after a days-long investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office found that he repeatedly abused a family relative over an undetermined period of time, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported.
According to an affidavit obtained by the paper, police went to a residence on August 8 after receiving a report about child abuse in the home. A woman claimed that she noticed her son had visible bruises on both legs but the boy wouldn't say how he got them.