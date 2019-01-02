Trump's ‘Game of Thrones'-inspired poster featured during Cabinet meeting sparks social media frenzy

- A "Game of Thrones"-style poster that many believed was a simple digital parody became a reality Wednesday as a print-out was placed in front of President Trump during a Cabinet meeting.

The poster contains the warning "Sanctions Are Coming" — a spoof of the Stark family's iconic phrase "Winter Is Coming." It was first debuted on Trump's Twitter account on Nov. 2, as the Trump administration prepared to announce new sanctions from the "Westeros Wing" on Iran, completing the removal of the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The image, which went viral with nearly 65,000 retweets, sparked a flurry of responses. HBO, in particular, wasn't pleased by Trump's use of the hit show's motto.

"How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?" the network asked, gathering roughly 35,000 retweets.

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark of Winterfell in the fantasy TV series, simply replied with, "Not today."

Trump apparently opted to ignore his critics this week, placing the poster on the table Wednesday as he spoke to reporters about a myriad of issues, including the partial government shutdown that has plagued Washington for more than a week. While it's currently unclear why exactly the White House decided to display the poster, Trump did provide an update on Iran.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.