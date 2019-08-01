< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421725107" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421725107" data-article-version="1.0">US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan</h1> </header> addthis:title="US preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421725107.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421725107");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421725107-421721382"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo credit: WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo credit: WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421725107-421721382" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/GETTY%20us%20troops%20soldiers%20army_1564708031182.jpg_7567203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> peace deal with the Taliban, U.S. officials told Fox News Thursday.</p><p>One official warned the withdrawal would be subject to the completion of any agreement. So far, no such deal has been finalized.</p><p>The Trump administration has undertaken eight rounds of negotiations with the Taliban, which controlled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, led by envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-born former U.S. ambassador to Kabul. Khalilzad has hinted that a peace agreement could be reached in the next round of talks, scheduled to be held in Qatar later this week.</p><p>"In Doha, if the Taliban do their part, we will do ours, and conclude the agreement we have been working on," he tweeted Wednesday, adding that he was, "Wrapping up my most productive visit to #Afghanistan since I took this job as Special Rep."</p><p>The agreement would require the Taliban to broker a peace deal directly with the Afghan government, and give assurances the country won't be used as a launch-pad for international terror attacks. However, some officials have concerns about how to hold the group accountable. <strong><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/us-preparing-to-withdraw-thousands-of-troops-from-afghanistan-in-initial-deal-with-taliban/2019/08/01/01e97126-b3ac-11e9-8f6c-7828e68cb15f_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.a6b2df1a4fca" target="_blank">The Washington Post reported</a></strong> that if finalized, the agreement would cut the number of troops in the country from 14,000 to between 8,000 and 9,000.</p><p>In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson last month, Trump said the U.S. had already cut the number of forces down to 9,000 from the current 14,000. By comparison, there were 100,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.</p><p>"I have pulled a lot out," Trump said. "We were at 16,000. We're down to about 9,000, which a lot of people don't know ... "</p><p>In the same interview, the president also expressed frustration with the cost of rebuilding Afghanistan since the 2001 NATO invasion following the 9/11 attacks.</p><p>"With Afghanistan, it's 19 years and we should not have been there 19 years and if we were, you know, it would be nice to fight to win," he said. "But it's just 19 years. They're building hotels -- we are. I mean, we had a Holiday Inn that cost numbers that would be 10 times what it should have cost."</p><p>The Taliban have refused to recognize the Kabul government, viewing it as an American puppet. The insurgents effectively control around half the country and continue to carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces.</p><p>As a result, the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces are losing troops at the fastest rate in years, according to Washington's watchdog on the billions of dollars the U.S. spends in Afghanistan. For the fourth quarter in a row, Afghan troop levels were at their lowest levels since 2015, when the U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission began, according to the quarterly report from the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction.</p><p>The U.S. has lost more than 2,400 soldiers in its longest war and has spent more than $900 billion on everything from military operations to the construction of roads, bridges and power plants.</p><p>Khalilzad has held a series of meetings with Pakistani and Afghan officials over the past several months to brief them about the outcome of his meetings with the Taliban, who are talking to prominent Afghans in Kabul.</p><p>The most recent such talks among Afghans were held in July in Doha. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man who sent pipe bombs to Democrats gets 20 years in prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Hays, Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">Larry Neumeister, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida amateur body builder who admitted sending inoperative pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday by a judge who said he concluded that the bombs purposely were not designed to explode.</p><p>Cesar Sayoc, 57, wept and crossed himself when U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff announced the sentence. Sayoc earlier this year had pleaded guilty to explosives charges for mailing 16 pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.</p><p>The one-time stripper and pizza delivery man from Aventura, Florida, apologized to his victims, saying he was "so very sorry for what I did."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/ohio-lawmaker-blames-mass-shootings-on-drag-queen-advocates-video-games-open-borders" title="Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'" data-articleId="422310660" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ohio_state_rep_blames_mass_shootings_on__0_7574814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ohio_state_rep_blames_mass_shootings_on__0_7574814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ohio_state_rep_blames_mass_shootings_on__0_7574814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ohio_state_rep_blames_mass_shootings_on__0_7574814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ohio_state_rep_blames_mass_shootings_on__0_7574814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Ohio state lawmaker went on a Facebook tired, blaming gay marriage, drag queen advocates, open borders and fatherless children, among other things, as the reasons for the recent mass shootings." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Ohio state representative blamed the mass shootings that happened over the weekend on “drag queen advocates,” violent video games and gay marriage, among other things, in a since-deleted Facebook post.</p><p>Two mass shootings happened in less than 24 hours of each other in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.</p><p>In El Paso , 22 people were killed and 26 others injured when a 21-year-old man drove out to a Walmart shopping center and opened fire. Authorities identified him as Patrick Crusius, of Allen, Texas, and were investigating the shooting as a domestic terrorism case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates" title="S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as US-China trade war escalates" data-articleId="422311954" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/Stocks_plunge_amid_US_China_trade_war_0_7574567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as US-China trade war escalates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the global economy.</p><p>China let its currency, the yuan, drop to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a decade, a move that Trump railed against as "currency manipulation." It also halted purchases of U.S. farm products. Candice Keller is shown in a file photo. (Photo credit: Ohio House of Representatives)" title="publicimage_candicekeller_080519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio lawmaker blames mass shootings on ‘drag queen advocates,' video games, ‘open borders'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/stocks-plunge-on-wall-street-as-us-china-trade-war-escalates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/getty_stockplummetsfile_080519_1565037811026_7574134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows the fluctuations of the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Aug. 1, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_stockplummetsfile_080519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as US-China trade war escalates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/obama-issues-rebuke-of-language-that-normalizes-racist-sentiments-after-mass-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1140817229%20OBAMA%20THUMB_1565036951151.jpg_7574230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to young leaders from across Europe in a Town Hall-styled session on April 06, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="1140817229_1565036951151-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Obama issues rebuke of language that ‘normalizes racist sentiments' after mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/biden-misstates-locations-of-mass-shootings-before-correcting-himself-later-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/GettyImages-1165958544%20BIDEN%20THUMB_1565031479916.jpg_7573593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 Public Service Forum hosted by the AFSCME on Aug. 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-barricaded-inside-residence-in-west-lawn-police" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/swat_1565046030874_7574498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/swat_1565046030874_7574498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/swat_1565046030874_7574498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/swat_1565046030874_7574498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/swat_1565046030874_7574498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Person barricaded inside residence in West Lawn: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/gov-pritzker-thankful-no-illinois-mass-shootings-ignoring-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/01/1231_1562035189208_7462792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. Pritzker 'thankful' no Illinois mass shootings, ignoring 2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-kids-among-6-hurt-in-south-shore-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/05/30/ambulance%20chicago_1527734464945.jpg_5606641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 kids among 6 hurt in South Shore crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-blames-trump-rhetoric-for-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ribbet%20collage_1565038814203.jpg_7574146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ribbet%20collage_1565038814203.jpg_7574146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ribbet%20collage_1565038814203.jpg_7574146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ribbet%20collage_1565038814203.jpg_7574146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/05/Ribbet%20collage_1565038814203.jpg_7574146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Lightfoot blames President Trump rhetoric for mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/judge-sentences-man-who-sent-pipe-bombs-to-dems-to-20-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/21/Cesar%20Sayoc%20cropped_1553172545166.jpg_6928902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man who sent pipe bombs to Democrats gets 20 years in prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 