News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> Kevin Clewer's killer: Cold case gets renewed interest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/finding-kevin-clewer-s-killer-cold-case-gets-renewed-interest">Finding Kevin Clewer's killer: Cold case gets renewed interest</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/volunteers-fill-bags-with-donations-in-honor-of-aj-freund"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/aj%20freund_1557448351925.jpg_7241659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Volunteers fill bags with donations in honor of AJ Freund"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/volunteers-fill-bags-with-donations-in-honor-of-aj-freund">Volunteers fill bags with donations in honor of AJ Freund</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/hundreds-pack-st-sabina-to-hear-louis-farrakhan-speak-after-facebook-ban"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Louis%20Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg_7242235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hundreds pack St. Sabina to hear Louis Farrakhan speak after Facebook ban"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/hundreds-pack-st-sabina-to-hear-louis-farrakhan-speak-after-facebook-ban">Hundreds pack St. Sabina to hear Louis Farrakhan speak after Facebook ban</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/researchers-predict-cook-county-is-at-a-high-risk-for-a-measles-outbreak"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/02/measles%20outbreak_1464909088351_1396954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Researchers predict Cook County is at a high-risk for a measles outbreak"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/researchers-predict-cook-county-is-at-a-high-risk-for-a-measles-outbreak">Researchers predict Cook County is at a high-risk for a measles outbreak</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/finding-kevin-clewer-s-killer-cold-case-gets-renewed-interest">Finding Kevin Clewer's killer: Cold case gets renewed interest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/volunteers-fill-bags-with-donations-in-honor-of-aj-freund">Volunteers fill bags with donations in honor of AJ Freund</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/hundreds-pack-st-sabina-to-hear-louis-farrakhan-speak-after-facebook-ban">Hundreds pack St. Sabina to hear Louis Farrakhan speak after Facebook ban</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/researchers-predict-cook-county-is-at-a-high-risk-for-a-measles-outbreak">Researchers predict Cook County is at a high-risk for a measles outbreak</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/sheriff-woman-broke-into-home-sat-on-couch-petted-family-dog-washed-dishes-then-left">Sheriff: Woman broke into home, sat on couch, petted family dog, washed dishes, then left</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/california-policy-requires-teachers-to-pay-for-own-substitute-during-extended-sick-leave">California policy requires teachers to pay for own substitute during extended sick leave</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live/breaking-news">Breaking News</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/satellite">Satellite</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bears">Bears</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/blackhawks">Blackhawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/bulls">Bulls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/cubs">Cubs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/white-sox">White Sox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/college">College Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/fire">Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/sports/sky">Sky</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405989018" data-article-version="1.0">Woman faces murder count in death of elderly man shoved off bus</h1> </header> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 07:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405989018" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAS VEGAS (AP)</strong> - Security video recorded a woman shoving a 74-year-old man with a walker off a public transit bus in Las Vegas after he asked her to be nice to other passengers, and she's facing a murder charge after the man died, according to court documents.</p><p>Serge Fournier hit his head on a sidewalk in the March 21 incident, police said, and the Clark County coroner ruled his death on April 23 a homicide resulting from his injuries.</p><p>Cadesha Michelle Bishop was arrested Monday on a murder warrant and was assigned a public defense attorney during her first court appearance on Tuesday. A Clark County public defender's official did not immediately respond Thursday to messages.</p><p>A judge ordered Bishop, 25, held on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.</p><p>A police report says Fournier was moving up the aisle of the Regional Transportation Commission bus when he asked a woman who had been cursing at other people to be nicer to passengers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .</p><p>Bishop was accused of shoving Fournier out the door "with enough force that he never touched any of the steps" before hitting his head about 8 feet (2.4 meters) from the bus.</p><p>The Las Vegas Sun reported that Bishop was identified in part by a "Love" emblem on her jacket and her son's distinctive Spider-Man backpack. More National Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Researchers_predict_Cook_County_is_at_a__0_7242396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Researchers_predict_Cook_County_is_at_a__0_7242396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Researchers_predict_Cook_County_is_at_a__0_7242396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Researchers_predict_Cook_County_is_at_a__0_7242396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Researchers_predict_Cook_County_is_at_a__0_7242396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cook County is at the top of a new list of the most "at-risk" counties in the country for a measles outbreak." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Researchers predict Cook County is at a high-risk for a measles outbreak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anthony Ponce </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 08:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 10:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cook County is at the top of a new list of the most "at-risk" counties in the country for a measles outbreak.</p><p>The study was published Thursday in the Lancet Infectious Disease Journal and says because of O'Hare Airport, the next big measles outbreak is most likely to happen in Cook County.</p><p>The team used risk-assessment models that pointed to Cook County's population, and the amount of flights coming in to O'Hare from countries with high measles activity right now.</p> </div> class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sheriff-woman-broke-into-home-sat-on-couch-petted-family-dog-washed-dishes-then-left" title="Sheriff: Woman broke into home, sat on couch, petted family dog, washed dishes, then left" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sheriff__Woman_broke_into_home__sat_on_c_0_7241700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sheriff__Woman_broke_into_home__sat_on_c_0_7241700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sheriff__Woman_broke_into_home__sat_on_c_0_7241700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sheriff__Woman_broke_into_home__sat_on_c_0_7241700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sheriff__Woman_broke_into_home__sat_on_c_0_7241700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sheriff's deputies in Ohio arrested a woman they said broke into a home and sat on a couch, petting the family's dog before washing their dishes and leaving without taking anything." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Woman broke into home, sat on couch, petted family dog, washed dishes, then left</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 08:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div <p>Sheriff's deputies in Ohio arrested a woman they said broke into a home and sat on a couch, petting the family's dog before washing their dishes and leaving without taking anything.</p><p>Vinton County sheriff's officials said the woman broke into the home in Hamden, Ohio on the morning of May 6.</p><p>Authorities received a call around 9 a.m. reporting a burglary at the residence. When deputies arrived, the victim said that a woman had entered the home from the back door, sat on the couch, petted the family dog, washed the dishes, then left.</p> </div> Reports this week about her story drew national attention to the policy. </p><p>Teachers in California don't pay into the state disability insurance program, so they are not able to draw its benefits. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/finding-kevin-clewer-s-killer-cold-case-gets-renewed-interest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/kevin%20clewer_1557457203956.jpg_7242244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kevin clewer_1557457203956.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Finding Kevin Clewer's killer: Cold case gets renewed interest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/volunteers-fill-bags-with-donations-in-honor-of-aj-freund"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/aj%20freund_1557448351925.jpg_7241659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="aj freund_1557448351925.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volunteers fill bags with donations in honor of AJ Freund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hundreds-pack-st-sabina-to-hear-louis-farrakhan-speak-after-facebook-ban"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Louis%20Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg_7242235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Louis Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds pack St. Sabina to hear Louis Farrakhan speak after Facebook ban</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/researchers-predict-cook-county-is-at-a-high-risk-for-a-measles-outbreak"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/02/measles%20outbreak_1464909088351_1396954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="measles outbreak_1464909088351-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Researchers predict Cook County is at a high-risk for a measles outbreak</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> <div class="mod-story-list "> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/finding-kevin-clewer-s-killer-cold-case-gets-renewed-interest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/kevin%20clewer_1557457203956.jpg_7242244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/kevin%20clewer_1557457203956.jpg_7242244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/kevin%20clewer_1557457203956.jpg_7242244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/kevin%20clewer_1557457203956.jpg_7242244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/kevin%20clewer_1557457203956.jpg_7242244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Finding Kevin Clewer's killer: Cold case gets renewed interest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/volunteers-fill-bags-with-donations-in-honor-of-aj-freund" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/aj%20freund_1557448351925.jpg_7241659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/aj%20freund_1557448351925.jpg_7241659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/aj%20freund_1557448351925.jpg_7241659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/aj%20freund_1557448351925.jpg_7241659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/aj%20freund_1557448351925.jpg_7241659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volunteers fill bags with donations in honor of AJ Freund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/hundreds-pack-st-sabina-to-hear-louis-farrakhan-speak-after-facebook-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Louis%20Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg_7242235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Louis%20Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg_7242235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Louis%20Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg_7242235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Louis%20Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg_7242235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/Louis%20Farrakhan_1557456496924.jpg_7242235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds pack St. Sabina to hear Louis Farrakhan speak after Facebook ban</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/researchers-predict-cook-county-is-at-a-high-risk-for-a-measles-outbreak" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/02/measles%20outbreak_1464909088351_1396954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/02/measles%20outbreak_1464909088351_1396954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/02/measles%20outbreak_1464909088351_1396954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/02/measles%20outbreak_1464909088351_1396954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2016/06/02/measles%20outbreak_1464909088351_1396954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Researchers predict Cook County is at a high-risk for a measles outbreak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sheriff-woman-broke-into-home-sat-on-couch-petted-family-dog-washed-dishes-then-left" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Vinton%20County%20Burglary%20Suspect%20Mugshot%20Banner_1557448297457.jpg_7241777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Vinton%20County%20Burglary%20Suspect%20Mugshot%20Banner_1557448297457.jpg_7241777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Vinton%20County%20Burglary%20Suspect%20Mugshot%20Banner_1557448297457.jpg_7241777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Vinton%20County%20Burglary%20Suspect%20Mugshot%20Banner_1557448297457.jpg_7241777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/09/Vinton%20County%20Burglary%20Suspect%20Mugshot%20Banner_1557448297457.jpg_7241777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vinton&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Woman <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a 