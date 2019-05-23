< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Grieving mother pleads for help finding son's remains after deadly train strike Posted May 22 2019 09:01PM CDT
Video Posted May 23 2019 09:23PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 09:55PM CDT JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - Two people have been killed after being struck by a suburban Chicago commuter train. (AP)</strong> - Two people have been killed after being struck by a suburban Chicago commuter train.</p><p>One body was recovered Wednesday night. He was identified as Jacob A. Manka of southwest suburban Mokena, the coroner’s office said. A preliminary autopsy found he died from being struck by a train.</p><p>On Thursday, emergency personnel from 20 different police and fire departments scoured a 1.5-mile stretch of Hickory Creek for the body of the second victim.</p><p>Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile says the search was suspended after the creek's conditions became too dangerous. She said the search would resume once water levels subside.</p><p>Authorities say the victims were part of a small group that was trespassing Wednesday evening on tracks over a trestle bridge when the Metra train approached from behind. A third person was not injured.</p><p>Reile said the train's engineer told officials "three kids" were standing alongside the tracks and began to run in front of the train. More News Stories

Suspect found guilty in Chicago police officer's 2010 shooting death

Posted May 23 2019 10:22PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:23PM CDT

A man who bragged about killing an off-duty Chicago police officer during an armed robbery was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.

Antwon Carter, flanked by sheriff's deputies, shuffled calmly out of Cook County Circuit Court after he was convicted of the 2010 murder of Officer Michael Bailey.

Bailey, 62, was wiping down an automobile he purchased ahead of a planned retirement, when he was shot three times during a shootout with Carter. Bailey was wearing a baseball jersey over his uniform at the time. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect found guilty in Chicago police officer's 2010 shooting death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man who bragged about killing an off-duty Chicago police officer during an armed robbery was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder.</p><p>Antwon Carter, flanked by sheriff's deputies, shuffled calmly out of Cook County Circuit Court after he was convicted of the 2010 murder of Officer Michael Bailey.</p><p>Bailey, 62, was wiping down an automobile he purchased ahead of a planned retirement, when he was shot three times during a shootout with Carter. Bailey was wearing a baseball jersey over his uniform at the time. He had just finished a shift on then-Chicago Mayor Richard M. Pregnant woman in Chicago won't be deported immediately to Mexico

Posted May 23 2019 10:19PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:20PM CDT

U.S. immigration officials have told a pregnant Mexican woman who had taken sanctuary inside a Chicago church that she can stay in the United States until after the baby is born.

Adilene Marquina had been told by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that she could be deported this week. But the Chicago Tribune says she was told on Thursday she will not have to leave immediately and should report to ICE on Oct. 23.

Marquina is staying in the Faith, Life and Hope Mission. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pregnant woman in Chicago won't be deported immediately to Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. immigration officials have told a pregnant Mexican woman who had taken sanctuary inside a Chicago church that she can stay in the United States until after the baby is born.</p><p>Adilene Marquina had been told by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that she could be deported this week. But the Chicago Tribune says she was told on Thursday she will not have to leave immediately and should report to ICE on Oct. 23.</p><p>Marquina is staying in the Faith, Life and Hope Mission. Racing hot rods come to Route 66 Raceway

By Natalie Bomke

Posted May 23 2019 09:00PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:06PM CDT

It's time for the thunderous rumble of 10,000 horse power engines and speed defying drag racing at Joliet's Route 66 Raceway.

The National Hot Rod Association comes to town May 30th to June 2nd. Tickets start at $15 for adults.</p><p>The crowd will witness dragsters going zero to 300mph in four seconds. 