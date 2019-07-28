< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420680527" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420680527" data-article-version="1.0">Man says he caught another alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon, police investigating</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/police-investigating-second-alligator-possibly-found-in-chicago-lagoon" addthis:title="Man says he caught another alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon, police investigating"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420680527.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420680527");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420680527-420681445"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420680527-420681445" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/28/3211223_1564314603808_7554260_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 06:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 09:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> href="/news/local/gator-notoriety-grows-as-it-manages-to-avoid-capture-in-chicago-lagoon"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gator notoriety grows, manages to avoid capture</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/alligator-or-crocodile-sighting-reported-in-chicago-lagoon"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Elusive Chicago lagoon alligator draws crowds</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="JDm36o">Chicago police are investigating an incident in which a man said he fished another alligator out of the Humboldt Park lagoon.</p> <p id="fLZm9I"><strong><a href="http://www.facebook.com/carlosjimenezflores8/videos/2809102175785241/" target="_blank">In the video posted to Facebook Live</a></strong> about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the man is seen holding an alligator with black tape around its jaws just outside the Boathouse Cafe in Humboldt Park.</p> <p id="CpaSzN">“I thought I might have seen a gator, and, put on a hook that could catch a gator and … I got a gator,” the man tells a group of onlookers.</p> <p id="NWT1dy">Police arrived about 10 minutes later and questioned the man and another person with him, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The two people gave conflicting statements, according to Guglielmi.</p> <p id="0KiDGS">An investigation revealed that one man had been in contact with Frank Robb, <strong><a href="http://bit.ly/32ChU1x" target="_blank">the Florida-based alligator expert who caught the first alligator,</a></strong> earlier this month, Guglielmi said. That man believed he and his brother had come close to catching that alligator as well.</p> <p id="hn4284">Police then reached out to Robb, who said that the alligator in the Facebook Live video was too young to have survived in the lagoon for any period of time, according to Guglielmi. He also said there had only been one gator in the lagoon when he trapped it several weeks ago.</p> <p id="18CE0y">The three-foot alligator from Saturday’s incident was turned over to animal control, Guglielmi said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois congressman says he fled California festival during deadly shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Illinois Democratic Congressman Dan Lipinski is lamenting the level of gun violence in the U.S. after fleeing a gunman during the California festival shooting.</p><p>Lipinski was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California last night with his wife when a gunman fatally shot three people , including two children, and wounded 12 others.</p><p>Lipinski said in a statement that the shooter was not far from him and his wife when they heard loud pops. He said they seemed to get closer as they ran.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/missile-launcher-found-in-checked-luggage-at-bwi-airport" title="Missile launcher found in checked luggage at airport" data-articleId="420966399" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missile launcher found in checked luggage at airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 DC </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LINTHICUM , Md. -- Officials at an airport outside of Baltimore say they found a missile launcher in the checked baggage of a passenger early Monday morning.</p><p>The incident was reported at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum , Maryland. Transportation Security Administration officers contacted police after they spotted the missile launcher and tracked down the traveler who was detained for questioning.</p><p>. @TSA officers at @BWI_Airport detected this missile launcher in a checked bag early this morning. Man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead! pic.twitter.com/AQ4VBPtViG</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/toddler-found-dead-inside-van-outside-south-florida-day-care" title="Toddler found dead inside van outside day care" data-articleId="420956219" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler found dead inside van outside day care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 2-year-old child was found dead inside a van parked outside of a day care center in South Florida, the Broward County Sheriff's Office told WSVN 7 News .</p><p>Deputies are investigating how the toddler was left inside the van. Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews were assisting at the scene, at Ceressa’s Daycare & Pre-school, along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue,</p><p>Aerial views of the scene showed a yellow tarp covering the side and windshield of a while van parked at the school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-16h10m51s211_1564431087247_7557349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-29-16h10m51s211_1564431087247-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Team effort: Stranded pilot whales rescued from Redington Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-identify-gunman-in-deadly-gilroy-garlic-festival-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/7a%20GILROY%20NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png_7556365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police and ATF agents swarm the home of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooter. July 29, 2019" title="7a GILROY NEIGHBORHOOD_KTVUa797_146_mxf_00.00.00.00_1564411617445.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police identify gunman in deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, 6-year-old boy among those killed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/witnesses-describe-gilroy-shooter-dressed-in-khaki-loading-rifle-silently-before-kiling-3"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/29/530A%20GILROY%20NUTS%20AND%20BOLTS%20_00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png_7555855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police descend on the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a gunman killed three and injured a dozen others. July 29, 2019" title="530A GILROY NUTS AND BOLTS _00.00.54.25_1564405236033.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Witnesses describe Gilroy shooter dressed in khaki, loading rifle silently before killing 3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-of-twins-left-in-hot-car-defends-husband"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/29/FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758_7555856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX5NY_InfantsFoundDeadInCar_072919_1564405270758-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom of twins left in hot car defends husband</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missile-launcher-found-in-checked-luggage-at-bwi-airport" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/EAplkFBXUAM3Cl-_1564435098198_7557766_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;TSA&#x20;Spokesperson&#x20;Lisa&#x20;Farbstein" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Missile launcher found in checked luggage at airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/toddler-found-dead-inside-van-outside-south-florida-day-care" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/072919-op-hot-car-death_1564432677118_7557627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler found dead inside van outside day care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/whoopi-goldberg-compares-border-facilities-to-fake-nazi-concentration-camp-set-up-to-fool-red-cross" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/29/whoopi_1564431052855_7557428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whoopi Goldberg compares border facilities to fake Nazi concentration camp set up to fool Red Cross</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bears-kicker-candidates-facing-up-to-camp-pressures-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/05/898344_G_1438779324866_80920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bears kicker candidates facing up to camp pressures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brazil-prison-riot-beheadings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/08/19/brazil_1534682444411_5947121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER 