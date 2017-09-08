Murder suspect tackled, in custody after getting flat tire on I-75 during chase

- UPDATE 1:54 P.M.: The suspect of a high-speed chase on I-75 is wanted for attempted murder. Police say the female victim is in extremely grave condition. The shooting happened yesterday morning in southwest Detroit, near the Lincoln Park-Detroit border.

Detroit police have taken a homicide suspect into custody after a lengthy pursuit along I-75 and through Detroit.

The chase began just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday on northbound I-75. The driver got on and off the interstate several times before getting a flat tire on northbound I-75 just before 12:50 p.m. Several police vehicles were right behind.

The suspect then got out of his car and attempted to run. The suspect hopped over the concrete barrier dividing the north and southbound lanes of I-75, running into oncoming traffic. Several authorities also hopped over the barrier and chased after him.

The suspect then hopped on the hood of a Chrysler Town and Country that was still slowly moving, and then climbed onto the roof. An authority climbed up on the car after him and tackled the suspect to the ground from the roof of the minivan.

Police tell us the suspect is wanted for a homicide, but haven't given any further details yet. The suspect's name is not known at this time. He was driving a charcoal gray Nissan Murano.

Traffic was down to two lanes on northbound I-75 near the Ambassador Bridge after the pursuit ended, while dozens of police vehicles were still at the scene.

You can watch a replay of the moment the suspect was tackled in the video player above, or watch a replay of the whole pursuit in the video player below.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

Click here to watch if you can't see the embedded video player