<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407321057" data-article-version="1.0">3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/pregnant-chicago-woman-murdered-baby-cut-from-her-womb" addthis:title="3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407321057.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407321057");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_407321057_407409930_147516"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="407409930" data-video-posted-date="May 16 2019 09:59PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/3_charged_after_missing_pregnant_teen_fo_0_7279678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407360425" data-video-posted-date="May 16 2019 06:08PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/3_charged_after_missing_pregnant_teen_fo_0_7278290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>3 charged after missing pregnant teen found dead, baby cut from her womb</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="407210766" data-video-posted-date="May 16 2019 06:43AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Family_of_Marlen_Ochoa_Uriostegui_reacts_0_7273240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Family of Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui reacts to shocking discovery of her remains</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-407321057"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 09:59PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:03PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407321057-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407321057-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="clarisa-desiree figueroa-piotr bobak_1558044811788.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407321057-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-407321057-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/clarisa-desiree%20figueroa-piotr%20bobak_1558044811788.jpg_7277905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak" title="clarisa-desiree figueroa-piotr bobak_1558044811788.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Left to Right: Desiree Figueroa, Clarisa Figueroa, Piotr Bobak</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos" title="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407321057" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines407321057' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/report-unborn-baby-cut-from-womb-of-missing-19-year-old-chicago-woman"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Unborn baby cut from womb of missing 19-year-old</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/persons-of-interest-questioned-in-connection-with-missing-pregnant-woman"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/02/Marlen%20Ochoa-Uriostegui_1556830245580.jpg_7212356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Remains found at home identified as pregnant woman</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - A Chicago woman who sold baby clothes to a pregnant woman and lured her back to her house with an offer of more clothing has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling the woman with a cord and <strong><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/report-unborn-baby-cut-from-womb-of-missing-19-year-old-chicago-woman" target="_blank">cutting the infant from her womb</a></strong>, police said Thursday.</p><p>Clarisa Figueroa, 46, apparently wanted to raise another child two years after her adult son died of natural causes, investigators said.</p><p>"Words cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are," Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters at a news conference to announce the murder charges against Figueroa and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa. The mother's boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, was charged with concealment of a homicide.</p><p>The charges come three weeks after 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez disappeared and a day after her body was discovered in a garbage can in the backyard of Figueroa's home on the city's Southwest Side, about 4 miles from her own home.</p><p>According to police, the young woman drove from her high school to Figueroa's home in response to an offer of free clothes that Figueroa had posted on Facebook. When she arrived, police said, she was strangled and the baby cut from her body.</p><p>A few hours later, Figueroa frantically called 911, claiming that her newborn baby was not breathing. When first responders arrived, the child was blue. They tried to resuscitate the infant and transported the boy to a nearby hospital, where police said he remained in grave condition and was not expected to survive.</p><p>Police did not connect the woman's disappearance and the 911 call about the baby until May 7, when friends of Ochoa-Lopez directed detectives to her social media account, which showed she had communicated with Figueroa in a Facebook group for expectant mothers.</p><p>At the same time, Clarisa Figueroa had started a GoFundMe campaign for the funeral of what she said was her dying baby, said Sara Walker, a spokeswoman for Ochoa-Lopez's family.</p><p>Police then conducted DNA tests, which showed that Ochoa-Lopez and her husband, Yiovanni Lopez, were actually his parents, Walker said.</p><p>When police arrived to question Figueroa, her daughter told them that her mother was in the hospital with some kind of leg injury, before adding that she had just delivered a baby, said Brendan Deenihan, deputy chief of detectives.</p><p>"She told an extremely odd story," and officers "kind of knew where this is headed," Deenihan said.</p><p>Police then searched the neighborhood and found Ochoa-Lopez's car a few blocks away. On Tuesday, they returned with a search warrant, finding cleaning supplies as well as evidence of blood in the hallway and in the bathroom. They later found the body in a trash can behind the house and recovered surveillance video that showed Ochoa-Lopez's vehicle driving through the neighborhood on the day they believed she was killed, authorities said.</p><p>Ochoa-Lopez's family had been looking for her since her disappearance on April 23, organizing search parties and holding news conferences as they pushed police for updates in the investigation.</p><p>Her father, Arnulfo Ochoa, said relatives were grateful to have found her. Now they want justice. A 7-year-old girl hurt by a hit and run driver is out of the hospital and back home.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office posted a happy picture of Lexi Hanson at home on Thursday. She was hit while riding her bike in St. Charles on Mother's Day. Four children and an adult were hurt in a fire that spread from one house to another Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a 1 1⁄2 level house in the first block of West 109th Street, Chicago Fire Dept. District Chief Juan Hernandez said.

Everyone in the house had escaped when authorities arrived at 8:25 p.m., Hernandez said. Two girls, two boys and a man were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries from smoke inhalation. They were all in fair condition. District Chief Juan Hernandez said.</p><p>Everyone in the house had escaped when authorities arrived at 8:25 p.m., Hernandez said. Two girls, two boys and a man were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries from smoke inhalation. They were all in fair condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/chicago-furniture-bank-takes-used-items-for-families-in-need" title="Chicago Furniture Bank takes used items for families in need" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chicago_Furniture_Bank_takes_used_items__0_7280031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Can't get rid of grandma's couch or your husband's armchair? Can't get rid of grandma's couch or your husband's armchair? The Chicago Furniture Bank will pick it up for a donation and gift it to families in need.

The bank opened on the West Side just nine months ago and has already furnished the homes of more than 630 families in need. The non-profit was founded by three recent college grads who discovered a similar furniture bank in Philadelphia and then won seed funding from their university to start their own.

"Giving an equal opportunity to everyone no matter where you come from, this really just embodies that for all three of us," co-founder James McPhail said. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/525F037BB7F644DBAB92B7E9135FE253_1558065494230_7280433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/525F037BB7F644DBAB92B7E9135FE253_1558065494230_7280433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/525F037BB7F644DBAB92B7E9135FE253_1558065494230_7280433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/525F037BB7F644DBAB92B7E9135FE253_1558065494230_7280433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4 kids hurt, 2 dogs saved from Roseland fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-furniture-bank-takes-used-items-for-families-in-need" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/0BEB3230467F4BC0A997E7A419509D5C_1558064113160_7280145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/0BEB3230467F4BC0A997E7A419509D5C_1558064113160_7280145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/0BEB3230467F4BC0A997E7A419509D5C_1558064113160_7280145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/0BEB3230467F4BC0A997E7A419509D5C_1558064113160_7280145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/0BEB3230467F4BC0A997E7A419509D5C_1558064113160_7280145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago Furniture Bank takes used items for families in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/powerful-storm-knocks-down-trees-pelts-chicago-area-with-hail-and-rain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/oswego%20storms_1558064030300.jpg_7280144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/oswego%20storms_1558064030300.jpg_7280144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/oswego%20storms_1558064030300.jpg_7280144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/oswego%20storms_1558064030300.jpg_7280144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/oswego%20storms_1558064030300.jpg_7280144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Powerful storm knocks down trees, pelts Chicago area with hail and rain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/buttigieg-in-chicago-says-he-d-consider-codifying-abortion-rights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Pete%20Buttigieg_1558063850009.jpg_7280128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Pete%20Buttigieg_1558063850009.jpg_7280128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Pete%20Buttigieg_1558063850009.jpg_7280128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Pete%20Buttigieg_1558063850009.jpg_7280128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Pete%20Buttigieg_1558063850009.jpg_7280128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Buttigieg in Chicago says he'd consider codifying abortion rights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/alderman-moreno-hit-with-defamation-lawsuit-over-false-police-report-incident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/7EB898A781E44804BEAE366533F79D60_1558063723074_7280127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alderman 