href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/national">U.S. and World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss">Don't Miss</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/health/chicago-hospital-using-martial-arts-to-treat-parkinsons-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2A0F3C26DA164415B978B3C020D271B8_1559272148027_7333827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/health/chicago-hospital-using-martial-arts-to-treat-parkinsons-disease">Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago">100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/sports/mlb-to-keep-monitoring-netting-issue-after-child-hit-during-cubs-game"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/sports/mlb-to-keep-monitoring-netting-issue-after-child-hit-during-cubs-game">MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wfld/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours while on vacation"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wfld/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee">Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours while on vacation</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wfld/health/chicago-hospital-using-martial-arts-to-treat-parkinsons-disease">Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago">100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/sports/mlb-to-keep-monitoring-netting-issue-after-child-hit-during-cubs-game">MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee">Woman shares terrifying story after being beaten for 8 hours while on vacation</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wfld/news/unusual/illinois-mom-shocked-to-find-toddler-t-shirt-she-bought-online-has-f-the-police-printed-on-it">Illinois mom shocked to find toddler t-shirt she bought action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=16410241"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago Posted May 30 2019 02:46PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 10:00PM CDT Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409875077.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409875077");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409875077_409966419_132295"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="409966419" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 09:33PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7333611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="409923369" data-video-posted-date="May 30 2019 05:18PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/R__Kelly_charged_with_more_sex_related_c_0_7332707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>R. Kelly charged with more sex-related crimes in Chicago</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var Posted May 30 2019 02:46PM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 09:33PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 10:00PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff’s Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409875077-393389707" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/06/1_1551921745257_6861415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff’s Office)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409875077" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Prosecutors charged R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday with 11 new sex-related counts involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage, including counts that carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, making them the most serious he faces.</p><p>Cook County prosecutors charged the Grammy award-winning singer with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim who was at least age 13 and under 17 at the time.</p><p>The four aggravated criminal sexual assault counts carry maximum terms of 30 years in prison. Kelly is due in court to hear the new charges next Thursday.</p><p>Kelly was already facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four women over roughly a 10-year period that started in the late 1990s. Three of the women were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.</p><p>The new charges pertain to a single victim, identified in the court filing by the initials "J.P." Prosecutors didn't specify in the filing if she is the same person as one of the original four accusers who was also identified as "J.P."</p><p>R. Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told The Associated Press the 11 sex-related counts "are not really new."</p><p>"They are the same conduct, just charged differently," Greenberg said. "Same alleged victim, same timeframe, same facts."</p><p>Greenberg has long said Kelly expected to prevail at trial and in his comments Thursday, he said he expects the "same results."</p><p>Kelly pleaded not guilty to the original charges and denied any wrongdoing after his February arrest. He has been free since Feb. 25, when a suburban Chicago woman posted $100,000 bond, or 10% of the $1 million bond the judge set in his case.</p><p>According to the new court filing, the first eight counts are from encounters that allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2010. Three others pertain to alleged encounters between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010.</p><p>Among other things, prosecutors allege that Kelly used force or threatened to do so to pressure the accuser into sex or to perform oral sex on him. She was underage at the time, extending the statute of limitations for bringing charges to 20 years from her 18th birthday, they wrote.</p><p>Kelly doesn't face federal charges, but attorney Michael Avenatti told the AP on Thursday that he expects the singer to face "serious federal charges" in the coming weeks.</p><p>Avenatti, who says he represents three Kelly victims, two parents and two whistleblowers, said he has provided "significant evidence" against Kelly to federal prosecutors in multiple U.S. attorneys' offices. He said he and his clients have been cooperating with prosecutors "for the better part of four months."</p><p>Greenberg said if Kelly ever does face federal charges, "we will deal with it." But what about using it as a treatment for a debilitating disease?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sylvia Perez </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We all know karate is a martial arts discipline that is also a great form of exercise. But what about using it as a treatment for a debilitating disease?</p><p>One local hospital is taking an unusual approach to treating Parkinson’s disease.</p><p>Patients at Rush University Medical Center are kicking away the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease by practicing Karate. It all started as part of a clinical trial to see if the kicks and movements of Karate could benefit Parkinson’s patients. It was a 10-week study in which the patients trained in Karate twice a week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago" title="100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/100_year_old_eye_doctor_still_seeing_pat_0_7333629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At 100 years old, a Northbrook eye doctor is still seeing patients." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalie Bomke </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 100 years old, a Northbrook eye doctor is still seeing patients.</p><p>Dr. Daniel Nast, Jr. started practicing in the 1940s after he was drafted for World War II.</p><p>"He can take a pair of glasses in his hand and say here, this is the prescription on it, because that's what he had to do in the 1940's," said Mind-Eye Institute Founder Dr. Deborah Zelinsky.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/rapper-lil-durk-arrest-in-connection-to-shooting-at-the-varsity" title="Rapper Lil Durk arrest in connection to shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Durk Derrick Bank, known by his stage name Lil Durk, was booked into the Fulton County in connection to a February 5, 2019 shooting at The Varsity in Atlanta. (Courtesy: Fulton County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rapper Lil Durk arrest in connection to shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 09:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rapper Lil Durk, whose given name is Durk Derrick Bank was arrested Thursday.</p><p>The rapper faces several felony charges in connection to a shooting at The Varsity.</p><p>Lil Durk turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/chicago-hospital-using-martial-arts-to-treat-parkinsons-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2A0F3C26DA164415B978B3C020D271B8_1559272148027_7333827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2A0F3C26DA164415B978B3C020D271B8_1559272148027.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago hospital using martial arts to treat Parkinson's disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="eye doctor_1559272033752.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb-to-keep-monitoring-netting-issue-after-child-hit-during-cubs-game"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GETTY girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shares-terrifying-story-after-being-beaten-for-8-hours-allegedly-by-punta-cana-resort-employee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/ugc_dominicanrepublicbeating_053019_1559259541064_7332965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tammy Lawrence-Daley is shown in a photo during her vacation in Punta Cana alongside an image of her in the hospital after she was severely beaten. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/100-year-old-eye-doctor-still-seeing-patients-in-suburban-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/eye%20doctor_1559272033752.jpg_7333826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>100-year-old eye doctor still seeing patients in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mlb-to-keep-monitoring-netting-issue-after-child-hit-during-cubs-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/girl-hit-cubs-getty-wnyw-5-30-19_1559233388902_7330621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MLB to keep monitoring netting issue after child hit during Cubs game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/rapper-lil-durk-arrest-in-connection-to-shooting-at-the-varsity" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Durk&#x20;Derrick&#x20;Bank&#x2c;&#x20;known&#x20;by&#x20;his&#x20;stage&#x20;name&#x20;Lil&#x20;Durk&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;booked&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;Fulton&#x20;County&#x20;in&#x20;connection&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;February&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;Varsity&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Fulton&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rapper Lil Durk arrest in connection to shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-house-oks-tax-rates-for-proposed-graduated-scale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/05/15/springfield-illinois-capitol_1494894651423_3314353_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="jshyun&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois House OKs tax rates for proposed graduated scale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-shot-while-playing-basketball-in-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/10/22/generic%20police%20lights%205.14.15_1445545881329_394398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot while playing basketball in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 