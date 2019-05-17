A woman and her passenger are accused of hitting a police officer with a vehicle as they fled a traffic stop Tuesday in Greek Town on the Near West Side.
Lashanda Southall, 29, of Dekalb, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery of an officer, a felony count of aggravated fleeing and several traffic citations, Chicago police said.
Her passenger, Arsenio Harden, faces a felony charge of escaping from a police officer by a felon, police said. Harden, 30, of Lawndale, was ordered held on a $150,000 bail.