data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In L.A., the ice cream will be available at Coolhaus locations between Aug. 2-4 and 9&ndash;11. In L.A., the ice cream will be available at Coolhaus locations between Aug. 2-4 and 9–11. (French's) (French's)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421438274-421438249" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/31/mustard-ice-cream_1564609862180_7563419_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In L.A., the ice cream will be available at Coolhaus locations between Aug. 2-4 and 9&ndash;11. (French&#39;s)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>In L.A., the ice cream will be available at Coolhaus locations between Aug. 2-4 and 9–11. <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Now if someone would only make some ketchup-flavored soft serve, we'd be in business.</p><p>In news that should make fans of the pickle-split sundae happy, French's has teamed up with Coolhaus to introduce a mustard-flavored ice cream in select cities this summer.</p><p>On Wednesday, French's announced it would be bringing its French's Mustard Ice Cream to both New York and Los Angeles for a very limited time: Aug. 1-2 in NYC and Aug. 3 in the Hamptons; and Aug 2-4, and 9-11, in Los Angeles County.</p><p>Those wishing to try the offering in New York will need to look out for a "French's Mustard Ice Cream truck" at Rockefeller Center and Columbus Circle on Aug. 1, before the truck heads to Brooklyn Heights and Madison Square Park on Aug. 2, and then Main Street in the Hamptons and East Hampton Main Beach on Aug. 3.</p><p>In L.A., the ice cream will be available at Coolhaus locations between Aug. 2-4 and 9–11.</p><p>"Today, French's® announced the availability of a French's Mustard Ice Cream just in time for National Mustard Day this Saturday," French's wrote in a <strong><a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frenchs-announces-limited-edition-mustard-ice-cream-with-coolhaus-in-celebration-of-national-mustard-day-300893997.html" target="_blank">press release</a></strong>. "This limited-edition ice cream was developed with Coolhaus Ice Cream to bring together two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard, in a surprising yet delicious offering."</p><p>French's said it also plans to serve the ice cream with a pretzel cookie, presumably in the unlikely event that anyone's sweet-and-savory needs weren't met by the mustard-infused ice cream.</p><p>Can't make it to NYC or LA? Don't worry — French's proudly touts an <strong><a href="https://www.mccormick.com/frenchs/recipes/dessert/no-churn-frenchs-yellow-mustard-ice-cream" target="_blank">"easy-to-make, at-home recipe" for anyone</a></strong> adventurous enough to try.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/frenchs-coolhaus-mustard-ice-cream-national-mustard-day" target="_blank">More @ FoxNews.com</a></strong></p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Unusual" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"379229108" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Unusual Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/unusual/boy-has-over-500-teeth-removed-after-complaining-of-pain-in-jaw" title="Boy has over 500 'teeth' removed after complaining of pain in jaw" data-articleId="421742653" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Boy_has_over_500__teeth__removed_after_c_0_7567048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Boy_has_over_500__teeth__removed_after_c_0_7567048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Boy_has_over_500__teeth__removed_after_c_0_7567048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Boy_has_over_500__teeth__removed_after_c_0_7567048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Boy_has_over_500__teeth__removed_after_c_0_7567048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 7-year-old boy in India has been relieved of yearslong swelling and pain in his jaw after doctors removed a growth that had been harboring over 500 teeth inside." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy has over 500 'teeth' removed after complaining of pain in jaw</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 09:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 7-year-old boy in India has been relieved of yearslong swelling and pain in his jaw after doctors removed a growth that had been harboring over 500 teeth inside .</p><p>The boy, identified as Ravindran, of Chennai, had been experiencing discomfort on the right side of his jaw since he was 3, according to Reuters.</p><p>Dental surgeons removed the growth, which was approximately 4-to-5 centimeters by 3 centimeters in size and gave it to the histopathology department for further investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/unusual/tennessee-woman-reportedly-finds-stranger-wearing-her-clothes-drinking-wine-in-her-kitchen" title="Woman reportedly finds stranger wearing her clothes, drinking wine in her kitchen" data-articleId="421718727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Intruder_reportedly_entered_woman_s_home_0_7566131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Intruder_reportedly_entered_woman_s_home_0_7566131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Intruder_reportedly_entered_woman_s_home_0_7566131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Intruder_reportedly_entered_woman_s_home_0_7566131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Intruder_reportedly_entered_woman_s_home_0_7566131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tennessee woman returned to her residence this weekend only to find a stranger had made herself at home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman reportedly finds stranger wearing her clothes, drinking wine in her kitchen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tennessee woman returned home this week only to find an unexpected guest – a stranger wearing her clothes who had cooked a meal in her kitchen and helped herself to a bottle of her wine, a report says.</p><p>Lanesia Lee, 41, is now set to appear in court today on a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into the woman’s Memphis property Tuesday, WREG reports.</p><p>A police affidavit viewed by the station says Lee – who was still inside the home when officers showed up – was wearing the woman’s clothes and had been using her kitchen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/unusual/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" title="Man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank" data-articleId="421521468" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly used a demand note with his full name and address to rob a U.S. Bank in Cleveland." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tip for aspiring bank robbers: Don't use your real name on the slip of paper you're using to demand other people's money. </p><p>Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly tried ordering a teller to hand over the cash from a U.S. Bank location in Cleveland around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the FBI. </p><p>He's accused of passing a note to the teller — but the note was written on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles...complete with the alleged crook's full name and address.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-libertyville-moves-to-ban-retail-pot-sales-reparations-bill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_20190803005926"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: Libertyville moves to ban retail pot sales; Reparations bill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/check-your-pantry-entenmanns-little-bites-soft-baked-cookies-recalled"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the potential presence of “visible, blue plastic pieces” in the packaging pouch, the company said. (Photo Credit: Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.)" title="cookie thumb_1564793826511.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman adopted two dogs, Sam (R) and Brutus, after walking through a North Carolina humane society’s front doors and saying, “which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs?” (Photo Courtesy: Asheville Humane Society)" title="20190802_104507 THUMB_1564790121651.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="lottery-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/toddler-wounded-in-shooting-in-chicago-s-englewood-neighborhood-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/C7B6944B211A4EF8B2934A6C4F4AA4E3_1564799520779_7570243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>5-year-old shot in the leg, two people stabbed in Englewood, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-libertyville-moves-to-ban-retail-pot-sales-reparations-bill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/Flannery_Fired_Up__Libertyville_moves_to_0_7569924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: Libertyville moves to ban retail pot sales; Reparations bill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/check-your-pantry-entenmanns-little-bites-soft-baked-cookies-recalled" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/cookie%20thumb_1564793826511.jpg_7569755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bimbo&#x20;Bakeries&#x20;USA&#x2c;&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;issued&#x20;a&#x20;voluntary&#x20;recall&#x20;of&#x20;Entenmann&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Little&#x20;Bites&#x20;Soft&#x20;Baked&#x20;Cookies&#x20;due&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;potential&#x20;presence&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;visible&#x2c;&#x20;blue&#x20;plastic&#x20;pieces&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;packaging&#x20;pouch&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;company&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Bimbo&#x20;Bakeries&#x20;USA&#x2c;&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/trubisky-bears-offense-fight-through-inconsistency-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/1_1555542547870_7122680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/1_1555542547870_7122680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/1_1555542547870_7122680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/1_1555542547870_7122680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/17/1_1555542547870_7122680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trubisky, Bears' offense fight through inconsistency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;adopted&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x2c;&#x20;Sam&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Brutus&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;after&#x20;walking&#x20;through&#x20;a&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;humane&#x20;society&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;front&#x20;doors&#x20;and&#x20;saying&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;which&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;here&#x20;the&#x20;longest&#x2c;&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;special&#x20;needs&#x3f;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Asheville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 