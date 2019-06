- A woman was fatally struck by a CTA Red Line train in Englewood Thursday while trying to retrieve her phone, which she dropped on the tracks.

The 30-year-old woman dropped the phone about 12:40 p.m. at the 69th Street station, 15 W. 69th St., according to Chicago police and fire officials.

She climbed down to get it and was hit by an approaching northbound train, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 63rd and 95th, the CTA said. Full service resumed with residual delays shortly after 3 p.m.

Shuttle buses are running to accommodate affected riders, and travelers are also advised to take alternate routes including No. 29 State bus.