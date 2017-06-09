< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Actress calls for women to go on sex strike to protest abortion ban

Posted May 12 2019 07:57PM CDT https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/09/kissing-couple-relationships-love-sex_1497007680889_3464610_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="t.germeau | Flickr&nbsp;http://bit.ly/2t1QvmR" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>t.germeau | Flickr http://bit.ly/2t1QvmR</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406457878" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Actress Alyssa Milano ignited social media with a tweet Friday night calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures. </p><p>The former star of "Charmed" and current cast member of "Insatiable," which is filmed in Georgia, urged women in her tweet to stop having sex "until we get bodily autonomy back." Her tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. this year to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. </p><p>"We need to understand how dire the situation is across the country," Milano told The Associated Press on Saturday. "It's reminding people that we have control over our own bodies and how we use them."</p><p> She noted that women have historically withheld sex to protest or advocate for political reform. She cited how Iroquois women refused to have sex in the 1600s as a way to stop unregulated warfare. Most recently, she noted that Liberian women used a sex strike in 2003 to demand an end to a long-running civil war. </p><p>Milano received support from fans and fellow actress Bette Midler joined her in also calling for a sex strike with her own tweet. But both liberals and conservatives also lampooned her idea, with conservatives praising her for promoting abstinence and liberals saying she was pushing a false narrative that women only have sex as a favor to men. </p><p>Milano said the criticism didn't bother her and that her tweet was having her desired effect, "which is getting people to talk about the war on women." </p><p>She said she fears one of the laws could eventually be decided by the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court, which Republicans hope will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.</p><p>"That is absolutely horrifying to me," Milano said. "Anyone who is not completely and totally outraged by this and doesn't see where this is leading, I think is not taking this threat seriously."</p><p>Milano said people have to determine for themselves how long the sex strike should last. For her part, she hasn't decided yet how long she will forgo sex. </p><p>"I mean I don't know," she said. More Politics Stories

AOC briefly takes Pelosi's spot in presiding over House; reportedly youngest woman to wield gavel
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday briefly grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's gavel to preside over the House — reportedly becoming the youngest woman ever to do so.
The Democrat , who represents New York's 14th Congressional District, tweeted the news.
"Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community. I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home," she wrote.

Trump administration moves to crack down on illegal immigrants in public housing
FOX NEWS - The Trump administration on Friday moved forward with a proposed rule to make it harder for illegal immigrants to access federally subsidized housing -- the latest crackdown by the administration on immigrants who use public assistance.
The rule, proposed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and posted in the Federal Register , would require that those seeking public housing would be subject to verification of their immigration status. Only families in which every member is either a citizen or a legal resident would qualify for federally subsidized housing. Currently, families, where at least one person is either a citizen or green card holder, can get federal assistance, even if other family members are not.
The administration says that regulations "presently excuse individuals from submitting documentation if they do not contend to having eligible immigration status. This results in no actual determination of immigration status being made." The rule would also require current participants who have not previously proven their eligibility to do so at their next evaluation of their need for public assistance.

Illinois revenue bump spurs debate over Pritzker tax hikes
The terms "Illinois budget" and "extra revenue" are rarely heard in the same sentence. But now that they are, "spending agreement" is the elusive terminology.
Lawmakers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker learned this past week that the state's income tax take in April was a stunning $4 billion , 38% more than the year before and some $1.5 billion more than projected.
Now House Republicans are asking why Pritzker and his fellow Democrats who control the House and Senate can't forgo their plans to increase taxes. reportedly youngest woman to wield gavel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AOC briefly takes Pelosi's spot in presiding over House; reportedly youngest woman to wield gavel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Darrah | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 07:31AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday briefly grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's gavel to preside over the House — reportedly becoming the youngest woman ever to do so.</p><p>The Democrat , who represents New York's 14th Congressional District, tweeted the news.</p><p>"Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community. I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home," she wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-administration-moves-to-crack-down-on-illegal-immigrants-in-public-housing" title="Trump administration moves to crack down on illegal immigrants in public housing" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump administration moves to crack down on illegal immigrants in public housing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 04:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - The Trump administration on Friday moved forward with a proposed rule to make it harder for illegal immigrants to access federally subsidized housing -- the latest crackdown by the administration on immigrants who use public assistance.</p><p>The rule, proposed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and posted in the Federal Register , would require that those seeking public housing would be subject to verification of their immigration status. Only families in which every member is either a citizen or a legal resident would qualify for federally subsidized housing. Currently, families, where at least one person is either a citizen or green card holder, can get federal assistance, even if other family members are not.</p><p>The administration says that regulations “presently excuse individuals from submitting documentation if they do not contend to having eligible immigration status. This results in no actual determination of immigration status being made.” The rule would also require current participants who have not previously proven their eligibility to do so at their next evaluation of their need for public assistance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/illinois-revenue-bump-spurs-debate-over-pritzker-tax-hikes-1" title="Illinois revenue bump spurs debate over Pritzker tax hikes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20jb%20pritzker_1554851485274.jpg_7084022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20jb%20pritzker_1554851485274.jpg_7084022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20jb%20pritzker_1554851485274.jpg_7084022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20jb%20pritzker_1554851485274.jpg_7084022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20jb%20pritzker_1554851485274.jpg_7084022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illinois revenue bump spurs debate over Pritzker tax hikes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 11:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The terms "Illinois budget" and "extra revenue" are rarely heard in the same sentence. But now that they are, "spending agreement" is the elusive terminology.</p><p>Lawmakers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker learned this past week that the state's income tax take in April was a stunning $4 billion , 38% more than the year before and some $1.5 billion more than projected.</p><p>Now House Republicans are asking why Pritzker and his fellow Democrats who control the House and Senate can't forgo their plans to increase taxes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div 