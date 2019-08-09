< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story423111953" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423111953" data-article-version="1.0">Flannery Fired Up: Kinzinger reverses course on guns; Blagojevich backlash</h1>
</header> CDT <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:56PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-423111953"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:54PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423111953" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS)</strong> - President Donald Trump's change of heart about stricter background checks for gun buyers comes after a rising revolt on the issue among Republicans on Capitol Hill. On tonight's edition of Flannery Fired Up, Will County's Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tells why he's now ready to vote for a proposal he voted against last February.</p><p>"If 98 percent or whatever of gun sales already go through background checks, why not just tighten that up?" Kinzinger asked.</p><p>Kinzinger said he now favors at least two other changes to gun regulations. Buyers of handguns are already required to be at least 21 years old, but 18-year olds may purchase long guns, including assault rifles such as the AR-15. Kinzinger, who said he himself owns an AR-15, wants to raise the minimum age for buying long guns to 21. </p><p>The veteran congressman said he's also worried about worsening trade wars wreaking havoc on Illinois farmers. He said it's time for Democrats to vote to ratify the US/Mexico/Canada trade agreement negotiated by the Trump Administration. Kinzinger said it would help both farmers and manufacturers. He also wants President Trump to make peace with America's major trading partners in Europe and elsewhere to increase pressure on China.</p><p>"I also think the president should be building alliances around China. Get back into TPP, the Trans Pacific Partnership, that was negotiated," Kinzinger said. </p><p>Canceling TPP was one of the president's first actions after taking office. He claimed President Barack Obama had cut a bad deal. Kinzinger said the president needs to act quickly to make whatever changes he thinks are necessary to get the U.S. back into the TPP.</p><p>Also on this edition of Flannery Fired Up: a panel discussion on whether former Gov. Rod Blagojevich deserves the clemency President Trump said he's considering. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404061" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Politics Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/politics/biden-says-poor-kids-just-as-bright-as-white-kids-in-latest-gaffe" title="Biden says 'poor kids' just as bright as 'white kids' in latest gaffe" data-articleId="423042868" > data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/GETTY-joe-biden_1565369265780_7584106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on August 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Biden says ‘poor kids' just as bright as ‘white kids' in latest gaffe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden , the 2020 Democratic primary frontrunner, made another gaffe Thursday when he told a crowd in Iowa that “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.”</p><p>Biden, who famously directed supporters to a wrong number during last month’s debate -- and recently misidentified the sites of recent mass shootings -- quickly corrected himself after some applause from the crowd at the Asian & Latino Coalition PAC, and finished, “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids.”</p><p>Biden, who in 2006 drew criticism with a comment about Indian-Americans moving to Delaware, the state that Biden represented when he served in the U.S. Senate, also told a crowd at the Iowa State Fair that “we choose science over fiction. <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:55PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.</p><p>Posts from a Twitter account that appeared to belong to Connor Betts, the 24-year-old Dayton shooter, endorsed communism, bemoaned Trump's election and supported Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.</p><p>Posts from a Twitter account that appeared to belong to Connor Betts, the 24-year-old Dayton shooter, endorsed communism, bemoaned Trump's election and supported Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president. Betts killed nine people including his sister Sunday before officers fatally shot him.</p><p>"If you look at Dayton, that was a person that supported, I guess you would say, Bernie Sanders, I understood; antifa, I understood; Elizabeth Warren, I understood," Trump said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/some-skeptical-as-trump-prepares-to-visit-sites-of-shootings_" title="Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso" data-articleId="422621179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GettyImages-1160116334_1565191175313_7578360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US President Donald Trump, with US First Lady Melania Trump, boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 7 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:17AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:59AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric Wednesday as he headed out to offer a message of healing and unity in El Paso and Dayton, where he was to be met by unusual hostility from people who fault his own incendiary words as contributing to last weekend's mass shootings.</p><p>The mayors of both cities were calling for Trump to change the way he talks about immigrants. Multiple protests were planned. And Democratic presidential candidates continued to criticize him, including former Rep. 