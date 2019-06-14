< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Flannery Fired Up: The current state of Illinois; Lightfoot reforms CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Two Springfield veterans who worked across party lines on the 2020 State of Illinois budget appear on this edition of Flannery Fired Up. Christian Mitchell (D-Chicago), now Gov. JB Pritzker's deputy governor for public safety, infrastructure and the environment. In addition to the budget, they also achieved a bi-partisan agreement on Illinois's largest capital works construction program in a decade: $45 billion for roads, bridges, transit and a host of other items.</p><p>The capital plan's been criticized by the Chicago Tribune's editorial page for including unnecessary "pork." While Mitchell disputes that, Durkin said, "Time will tell."</p><p>The two men strongly disagree on Pritzker's plan to make the Illinois income tax graduated, with higher earners paying higher rates. They debate the merits of the referendum that will appear on ballots statewide in November, 2020.</p><p>Also appearing on the show, Greg Hinz, Political Columnist for Crain's Chicago Business, and Maze Jackson of WVON radio, 1690-AM. They tackle issues at City Hall, as well as the State Capitol.</p><p>In the "Hot Take" segment that ends this edition, Flannery, a longtime resident of the South Side, applauds a federal judge's decision this regarding the Obama Presidential Center. The judge threw out a lawsuit seeking to prevent the OPC from being built in Jackson Park. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic congressman warns of 'blood on our hands' if Trump is not impeached</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 04:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., stunningly claimed on CNN that people will die if President Trump is not impeached.</p><p>Rep. Cohen, who sits on one of the main House committees charged with investigating the president and his administration. Cohen told CNN on Thursday that Democrats had a "moral imperative" to impeach the president.</p><p>"I think impeachment proceedings will help see that he is beaten but that’s not the reason to do it – I think we have a moral imperative to bring those charges in the House and stand up and do its responsibility, even if the Senate won’t. I think we'll see blood on our hands," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/house-panel-advances-bill-to-extend-9_11-victim-compensation-fund-until-2090" title="House panel advances bill to extend 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund until 2090" data-articleId="412293396" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bill_to_extend_9_11_victim_compensation__0_7389895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bill_to_extend_9_11_victim_compensation__0_7389895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bill_to_extend_9_11_victim_compensation__0_7389895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bill_to_extend_9_11_victim_compensation__0_7389895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Bill_to_extend_9_11_victim_compensation__0_7389895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Wednesday. The bill would guarantee support for sick first responders and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks until 2090." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House panel advances bill to extend 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund until 2090</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Wednesday. The bill will guarantee support for sick first responders and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks until 2090, but it still needs to pass the House and Senate.</p><p>The vote occurred one day after Jon Stewart made an impassioned plea tinged with scathing criticism to members of Congress, during which he noted a significant absence of committee members, saying , “I can't help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is. Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders, and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress... shameful.”</p><p>In his opening statements during the Tuesday committee hearing, Chairman Jerry Nadler, Congressman from the 10th District of New York, shared photos from the day of the attacks and the time immediately afterward which depicted the overwhelming levels of toxic pollution that filled the lungs of first responders and survivors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/nevada-bans-employers-from-refusing-to-hire-applicants-who-fail-marijuana-tests" title="Nevada bans employers from refusing to hire applicants who fail marijuana tests" data-articleId="412292833" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pot_tests__NV_bans_employers_from_refusi_0_7388099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pot_tests__NV_bans_employers_from_refusi_0_7388099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pot_tests__NV_bans_employers_from_refusi_0_7388099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pot_tests__NV_bans_employers_from_refusi_0_7388099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pot_tests__NV_bans_employers_from_refusi_0_7388099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nevada has become the first state to ban employers from refusing to hire job applicants who fail a marijuana screening test." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nevada bans employers from refusing to hire applicants who fail marijuana tests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nevada has become the first state to ban employers from refusing to hire job applicants who fail a marijuana screening test.</p><p>The law , signed June 5 by Gov. Steve Sisolak, will take effect at the start of 2020.</p><p>“It is unlawful for any employer in this State to fail or refuse to hire a prospective employee because the prospective employee submitted to a screening test and the results of the screening test indicate the presence of marijuana,” the law states.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 