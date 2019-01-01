Incoming Sen. Romney: Trump hasn't 'risen to the mantle' of presidency

- Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and a Republican senator-elect in Utah, has written a scathing op-ed for The Washington Post, saying President Trump "has not risen to the mantle of the office."

Published in The Post on Tuesday, Romney's piece reiterated past thoughts about Trump. That is, while Trump wasn't his first choice to be the Republican Party's presidential nominee in 2016, he hoped the billionaire businessman would "rise to the occasion" to lead and unite the U.S.

But, Romney said, he's found that the president's actions have proven otherwise.

"... On balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office," Romney wrote.

Trump's policies and appointments as president have not necessarily been "misguided," according to the former Massachusetts governor, who said he was encouraged by the elevation of Rex Tillerson, Jeff Sessions, Nikki Haley, Gary Cohn, H.R. McMaster, John Kelly and James Mattis — a majority of whom have since been fired or resigned from the administration.

Romney said Trump should be bringing the country together, inspiring Americans. He should demonstrate "the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect."

"As a nation, we have been blessed with presidents who have called on the greatness of the American spirit," he wrote. "With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring."

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.