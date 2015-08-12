< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Popular knitting website bans users from showing support for Trump, sharing pro-Trump designs Posted Jun 23 2019 04:28PM CDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 04:47PM CDT "Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy."</p><p>The company said in a post that the ban on any support for Trump includes forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and all other content. </p><p>"You can still participate if you do in fact support the administration, you just can’t talk about it here," the post said.</p><p>Commenters on Ravelry's tweet about the new policy said that Trump supporters had been sharing "build the wall patterns, Confederate flag patterns."</p><p>It's estimated that eight million people use Ravelry.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry. We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404061" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local/chicago-steps-up-support-for-immigrants-as-trump-delays-deportation-threat" title="Chicago steps up support for immigrants as Trump delays deportation threat" data-articleId="414231864" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Chicago_offers_support_for_immigrants_as_0_7433399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Chicago_offers_support_for_immigrants_as_0_7433399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Chicago_offers_support_for_immigrants_as_0_7433399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Chicago_offers_support_for_immigrants_as_0_7433399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/22/Chicago_offers_support_for_immigrants_as_0_7433399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago offers support for immigrants as Trump delays raids" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago steps up support for immigrants as Trump delays deportation threat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 08:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As President Trump postponed immigration raids across the country, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials stepped up their support for undocumented workers.</p><p>Lightfoot repeated that Chicago Police will not participate in the raids or provide information to ICE . </p><p>"Back off," she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/north-korea-kim-receives-excellent-letter-from-trump-1" title="North Korea: Kim receives 'excellent' letter from Trump" data-articleId="414225337" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a letter, a government-controlled news agency reported Sunday. Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the Korean Central News Agency reported. Produced by Dunc" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Korea: Kim receives 'excellent' letter from Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 07:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a letter, a government-controlled news agency reported Sunday.</p><p>Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the Korean Central News Agency reported.</p><p>"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the agency said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cher-says-dems-don-t-know-how-to-win-in-2020-that-there-will-be-no-america-if-trump-is-re-elected" title="Cher says Dems don't know how to win in 2020, that there will be no America if Trump is re-elected" data-articleId="414184298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20cher_1561221859447.png_7432933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20cher_1561221859447.png_7432933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20cher_1561221859447.png_7432933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20cher_1561221859447.png_7432933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/22/GETTY%20cher_1561221859447.png_7432933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cher says Dems don't know how to win in 2020, that there will be no America if Trump is re-elected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 11:34AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 12:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cher is once again bashing President Donald Trump and giving some blunt advice to the Democratic Party for beating him in the 2020 election.</p><p>The “Turn Back Time” singer is never shy about voicing her political opinions on social media. The star’s Twitter has quickly become an all caps stream of consciousness about all things U.S. politics. She often directs her most charged and heated rhetoric directly at Trump himself, even prompting an occasional response.</p><p>On Wednesday, the 73-year-old took to Twitter to slam Democrats for using tools like social media to reach out to a Congress that she believes is too old and out-of-the-loop to understand its impact, citing their perceived mishandling of the Mark Zuckerberg testimony.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY 