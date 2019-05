- President Donald Trump was in Japan on Sunday morning, tweeting about the Jussie Smollett case.

At wround 5:45 a.m. Tokyo time, the President tweeted," In addition to great incompetence and corruption, The Smollett case in Chicago is also about a Hate Crime. Remember, “MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!” That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with “MAGA COUNTRY.” Serious stuff, and not even an apology to millions of people!"

Smollett, an actor on Fox's "Empire," had accused two men of attacking him. Smollett had claimed it was a hate crime and that the attackers yelled pro-Trump slogans. His claim was proven to be false and it turned out that two acquaintances had worked with him to stage the crime. In a controversial move, charges were dropped, though the case is still being litigated.

It's not clear why the Smollett case was suddenly on Trump's mind early Sunday morning, though he has lashed out at Smollett before. The president's Sunday schedule in Japan includes giving the winner of a sumo match a "President's Cup" trophy. Trump will also be the first head of state to meet Japan's new emperor.