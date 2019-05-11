< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story406362676" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406362676" data-article-version="1.0">Contreras homers in 15th, Cubs beat Brewers 2-1</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs rounds the base following his 15th inning walk-off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs rounds the base following his 15th inning walk-off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs rounds the base following his 15th inning walk-off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406362676-406362651" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs rounds the base following his 15th inning walk-off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406362676" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - As the ball sailed to the left-field bleachers, Willson Contreras spun and tossed his bat toward the Cubs' dugout. He let his helmet go as he approached the plate, got mobbed by teammates and had his jersey ripped off.</p> <p>The celebration was a long time coming, following a nine-inning stretch of scoreless ball in the Cubs' longest-ever home game against the Brewers. Contreras' 15th-inning homer gave Chicago a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.</p> <p>Contreras turned on a 1-2 pitch from Burch Smith (0-1), sending a long shot to left that lifted the Cubs their 11th win in 13 games.</p> <p>Contreras, who struggled in the second half of last season, is off to a strong start, batting .315 with 10 homers. He was understandably fatigued after catching 15 innings on a cool, rainy afternoon, but he still had enough to come through with the big hit.</p> <p>"I feel good. That was something that I put my work on during the offseason," he said. "Just trying to have good at-bats. But right now, I'm more focused on calling a good game."</p> <p>The game-ending drive was Chicago's third in five days. Kris Bryant hit a three-run homer in the ninth against Miami on Tuesday, and Jason Heyward connected leading off the 11th the following night against the Marlins.</p> <p>"I know the type of power that he (Contreras) has and the threat that he is in that lineup," Cubs starter Cole Hamels said. "Especially when he's playing well and he's hitting the ball to all sides of the field, it makes him a lot more dangerous. Just to be able to see what he's able to do, especially after 15 innings of catching, I think that's what we were all talking about. I don't think he really wanted to go out there for a 16th inning."</p> <p>The Cubs moved back ahead of the Brewers for the NL Central lead after falling into a virtual tie with Friday's 7-0 loss. Milwaukee had its season-high seven-game win streak snapped.</p> <p>PITCHERS DOMINATE</p> <p>Tyler Chatwood (2-0) struck out seven in four innings to cap a strong effort by the bullpen after Hamels worked seven solid innings.</p> <p>Hamels gave up a run and three hits in his fourth straight no-decision. Seven relievers combined to give up one hit the rest of the way.</p> <p>Milwaukee's Zach Davies held Chicago to one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.54 through eight starts. But the Brewers, who won an 18-inning marathon against the New York Mets one week earlier, couldn't push ahead.</p> <p>"To play two in a week, yeah, not ideal," manager Craig Counsell said. "Came out on the short end this time. The pitching was awesome. It was tough to hit. Frankly the conditions were just miserable for the players out there on the field for both sides."</p> <p>RECAP</p> <p>Both teams scored in the fifth, with Hernán Perez hitting a homer and Albert Almora Jr. tying it in the bottom half with an RBI double .</p> <p>The Cubs left the bases loaded in the 11th and again in the 13th, after Javier Báez led off with a double off the center-field wall that Lorenzo Cain seemed to think was heading out.</p> <p>TRANSACTIONS</p> <p>The Cubs activated left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeño from the 10-day injured list and placed right-hander Allen Webster on it because of an inflamed nerve in his pitching arm.</p> <p>Signed in February, Cedeño had been sidelined since spring training because of inflammation in his left wrist.</p> <p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p> <p>Brewers: Milwaukee scratched surging slugger Ryan Braun from the lineup after he tweaked his left hamstring while running the bases in the previous game. Braun struck out as a pinch-hitter in the 12th. The Brewers hope to have him start on Sunday. The 2011 NL MVP had been on a tear, going 13 for 28 over his previous seven games, and he hit his 38th career homer against Chicago on Friday. ... RHP Chase Anderson (right middle finger laceration) is scheduled to start Monday for Triple-A San Antonio.</p> <p>Cubs: C Victor Caratini will continue his rehabilitation from surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand with Triple-A Iowa. Caratini began a rehab assignment Monday with Class-A South Bend. ... Manager Joe Maddon said he hopes to start INF Daniel Descalso (sore left ankle) on Sunday. Descalso has been limited to pinch-hitting since he was hurt running the bases against St. Louis on May 4.</p> <p>UP NEXT</p> <p>Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.03 ERA) makes his first start at Wrigley Field since last year's NL Central tiebreaker, when he dominated in a 3-1 victory that gave Milwaukee its first division title since 2011.</p> <p>Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 1.41) tries to extend his string of dominant starts. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/stroman-angry-about-removal-white-sox-top-blue-jays-7-2" title="Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman did not consider his angry reaction to being removed from a start to be a big deal. Neither did Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo.</p><p>Stroman was upset when replaced in yet another game where he received little run support, and the Blue Jays lost to the Chicago White Sox and Iván Nova 7-2 Saturday.</p><p>Stroman (1-6) exchanged words with Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker after he was replaced by Derek Law with runners at the corners in the seventh.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs/brewers-braun-scratched-against-cubs-with-sore-hamstring" title="Brewers' Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brewers' Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Milwaukee Brewers have scratched slugger Ryan Braun from the lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a sore left hamstring.</p><p>Ben Gamel started in left field in his place on Saturday.</p><p>Braun - batting .254 with eight homers and 23 RBIs - has been on a tear lately. The 2011 NL MVP was 13 for 28 with three home runs over his previous seven games.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/grichuk-hits-3-run-hr-jays-beat-chicago-to-snap-5-game-skid" title="Grichuk hits 3-run HR, Jays beat Chicago to snap 5-game skid" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grichuk hits 3-run HR, Jays beat Chicago to snap 5-game skid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">IAN HARRISON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 09:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.</p><p>Grichuk's two-out blast in the first inning was his sixth of the season and came off starter Dylan Covey (0-2). The homer gave the Blue Jays more runs with one swing than they scored in a three straight losses to Minnesota earlier this week. Toronto was shut out in the first two games and lost 9-1 in Wednesday's series finale.</p><p>Covey allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman did not consider his angry reaction to being removed from a start to be a big deal. Neither did Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo.</p><p>Stroman was upset when replaced in yet another game where he received little run support, and the Blue Jays lost to the Chicago White Sox and Iván Nova 7-2 Saturday.</p><p>Stroman (1-6) exchanged words with Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker after he was replaced by Derek Law with runners at the corners in the seventh.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs/brewers-braun-scratched-against-cubs-with-sore-hamstring" title="Brewers' Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brewers' Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 12:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Milwaukee Brewers have scratched slugger Ryan Braun from the lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a sore left hamstring.</p><p>Ben Gamel started in left field in his place on Saturday.</p><p>Braun - batting .254 with eight homers and 23 RBIs - has been on a tear lately. The 2011 NL MVP was 13 for 28 with three home runs over his previous seven games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/grichuk-hits-3-run-hr-jays-beat-chicago-to-snap-5-game-skid" title="Grichuk hits 3-run HR, Jays beat Chicago to snap 5-game skid" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grichuk hits 3-run HR, Jays beat Chicago to snap 5-game skid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">IAN HARRISON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 10 2019 09:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 10 2019 09:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.</p><p>Grichuk's two-out blast in the first inning was his sixth of the season and came off starter Dylan Covey (0-2). The homer gave the Blue Jays more runs with one swing than they scored in a three straight losses to Minnesota earlier this week. Toronto was shut out in the first two games and lost 9-1 in Wednesday's series finale.</p><p>Covey allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion2_1557618847093-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-shot-by-police-in-lawndale-during-exchange-of-gunfire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_20190512032650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man killed by Chicago police officers during foot chase in Lawndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051119_1557593478966_7248028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images" title="1078617594_1557593478966-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alyssa Milano threatens to leave show to protest Georgia abortion law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/video-kentucky-homeowner-shoots-at-four-armed-home-invaders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/11/home%20invasion%20for%20web_1557587602764.png_7248108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="home invasion for web_1557587602764.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VIDEO: Kentucky homeowner shoots at would-be robbers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody" > <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/contreras-homers-in-15th-cubs-beat-brewers-2-1" > <h3>Contreras homers in 15th, Cubs beat Brewers 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/stroman-angry-about-removal-white-sox-top-blue-jays-7-2" > <h3>Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-shot-by-police-in-lawndale-during-exchange-of-gunfire" > <h3>Man killed by Chicago police officers during foot chase in Lawndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-moves-to-crack-down-on-illegal-immigrants-in-public-housing" > <h3>Trump administration moves to crack down on illegal immigrants in public housing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/contreras-homers-in-15th-cubs-beat-brewers-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willson&#x20;Contreras&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;rounds&#x20;the&#x20;base&#x20;following&#x20;his&#x20;15th&#x20;inning&#x20;walk-off&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Milwaukee&#x20;Brewers&#x20;at&#x20;Wrigley&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Contreras homers in 15th, Cubs beat Brewers 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/stroman-angry-about-removal-white-sox-top-blue-jays-7-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leury&#x20;Garcia&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x20;is&#x20;congratulated&#x20;by&#x20;teammates&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;dugout&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;a&#x20;run&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;third&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Blue&#x20;Jays&#x20;at&#x20;Rogers&#x20;Centre&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Tom&#x20;Szczerbowski&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-shot-by-police-in-lawndale-during-exchange-of-gunfire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man killed by Chicago police officers during foot chase in Lawndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-moves-to-crack-down-on-illegal-immigrants-in-public-housing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 