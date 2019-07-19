< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419249769" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419249769" data-article-version="1.0">Boy asks Rizzo for home run, he hits grand slam as Cubs beat Padres 6-5</h1> </header> Boy asks Rizzo for home run, he hits grand slam as Cubs beat Padres 6-5 asks Rizzo for home run, he hits grand slam as Cubs beat Padres 6-5"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419249769.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419249769-419250958"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419249769-419250958" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/GETTY%20anthony%20rizzo%20cubs_1563585234347.jpg_7536262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> weekend.</p><p>Rizzo followed with a go-ahead grand slam, his first home run since June 15.</p><p>"That was for him," Rizzo, a Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor, said after the Cubs overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Padres 6-5. "That's really special for him to come and hang out there."</p><p>Javier Báez also homered for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won six of seven since the All-Star break. Chicago overcame an early home run by Manny Machado that built a 3-0 lead.</p><p>Josh Naylor tied the score 5-5 in the eighth inning against Pedro Strop (2-3) with his first career pinch homer, but the Cubs went back ahead in the bottom half.</p><p>Rizzo singled off Craig Stammen (6-5), rookie shortstop Fernandez Tatis Jr. threw Addison Russell's grounder into center field for an error, Jason Heyward was intentionally walked and David Bote hit a grounder to third. Machado threw home for a forceout and catcher Francisco Mejia threw to first, even though he didn't have a play on Bote. The ball hit off the glove of first baseman Eric Hosmer and bounced into short right field as Rizzo scored on Hosmer's error.</p><p>"A couple young guys playing really fast, trying to do special things, and sometimes those plays just aren't there," Padres manager Andy Green said. "If you're going to make mistakes in the field, mistakes of aggression are the better kind of mistakes."</p><p>Craig Kimbrel struck out three around a four-pitch walk in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances. San Diego has lost five of six and 11 of 15.</p><p>Jon Lester made his 400th big league appearance and matched his career high by allowing 12 hits, giving up four runs in six innings. He needed 26 pitches to get through the first on an afternoon with a 93-degree temperature at game time.</p><p>"Yeah, it was miserable," Lester said.</p><p>Padres left-hander Eric Lauer gave up four runs, five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings in his first appearance since July 5. Lauer had gone on bereavement leave following the death of his father. He remained in the game after he was hit on the back by Albert Almora Jr.'s single in the third.</p><p>"We've got to hit lefties, man," Maddon said. "We got to figure that part of it out. That's a big part of moving down the road."</p><p>Hunter Renfroe hit a sacrifice fly in the first and Machado made it 3-0 in the third with his 24th homer, a two-run drive.</p><p>Rizzo's fourth career slam put Chicago ahead in the bottom half.</p><p>Mejía tied the score with an RBI double in the fifth, and Báez hit an opposite-field homer to right-center in the bottom half.</p><p>HELP WANTED</p><p>Chcago figures to be in the market for a left-handed reliever before the trade deadline. The return of Carl Edwards Jr. (strained left thoracic) from the IL left seven righties among eight relievers. LHP Randy Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. "It's always nice to have more than one," manager Joe Maddon said.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Padres: Manager Andy Green was optimistic RHP Garrett Richards (Tommy John surgery last July) will be available in late August. "He's on a relatively quick path, all things considered," Green said. "I think we're all excited about that possibility."</p><p>Cubs: LHP Cole Hamels (strained left oblique) took part in light throwing and was scheduled for another bullpen session this weekend. ... C Willson Contreras (sprained right arch) remained on pace to return from the IL when eligible Wednesday.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>LHP Joey Lucchesi (7-4) is scheduled to start Saturday for San Diego. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>More Cubs Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/darvish-finally-wins-at-wrigley-cubs-top-reds-5-2" title="Darvish finally wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Reds 5-2" data-articleId="418772856" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/27/GETTY-Yu-Darvish_1524867057549_5427961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Starting pitcher Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cub delivers the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 27, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Darvish finally wins at Wrigley, Cubs top Reds 5-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field as a Cub and lead Chicago past the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Wednesday.</p><p>Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.</p><p>Jason Heyward drove in two insurance runs with a double as the NL Central leaders took two of three from the Reds to win just their second series since sweeping St. Louis on June 7-9.</p> </div> (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Schwarber's homer in 10th gives Cubs 4-3 win over Reds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kyle Schwarber wasn't thinking home run when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night.</p><p>That, he believes, was the key to success.</p><p>Schwarber hit a solo home run with one out to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-3 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds.</p> </div> &nbsp;(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suárez, Puig homer, Reds jump on Cubs errors to win 6-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The last-place Cincinnati Reds keep finding ways to beat the top team in their division.</p><p>Eugenio Suárez and Yasiel Puig each hit his 22nd home run of the season, and Cincinnati rallied past Chicago 6-3 on Monday night.</p><p>Jesse Winker raced home with an unearned run to cap a two-run seventh inning that made a winner of All-Star starter Luis Castillo. And although the NL Central standings are tight, the Reds improved to a surprising 7-3 against the first-place Cubs this season.</p> </div> (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)" title="michelleobama-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/flannery-fired-up-how-high-will-natural-gas-utility-bills-go-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/19/Flannery_Fired_Up__How_high_will_natural_0_7536257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Flannery_Fired_Up__How_high_will_natural_0_20190720010716"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: How high will natural gas utility bills go?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/7-eleven-gifts-7111-to-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/BABY%20PHOTO%20THUMB_1563584353604.jpg_7536157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="7-Eleven is gifting $7,111 to a St. Louis baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. who weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. (Photo Credit: Johntez Brown)" title="BABY PHOTO THUMB_1563584353604.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7-Eleven gifts $7,111 to baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-teen-reportedly-arrested-for-spitting-in-arizona-tea-bottle-putting-it-back-on-shelf"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-813808652%20THUMB_1563578583453.jpg_7535974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Bottles of drinks for sale in Publix Grocery Store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="813808652_1563578583453-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen reportedly arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle, putting it back on shelf</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div Most Recent https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Chicago's elusive gator settles into new home in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/slim-chance-of-ever-finding-chinese-scholar-s-body" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yingying&#x20;Zhang&#x20;&#x28;University&#x20;of&#x20;Illinois&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Slim chance of ever finding Chinese scholar's body</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/evanston-beaches-close-due-to-high-e-coli-levels" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Evanston beaches close due to high E. coli levels</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-wont-eclipse-record-high-temperature-but-this-heat-is-still-historic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago won't eclipse record high temperature, but this heat is still historic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" More Stories 