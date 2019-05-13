< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story406641731" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406641731" data-article-version="1.0">Jonathan Toews visits Chicago students to talk healthy eating, gardening</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_406641731_406641629_176273";this.videosJson='[{"id":"406641629","video":"563536","title":"Jonathan%20Toews%20visits%20Chicago%20students%20to%20talk%20healthy%20eating%2C%20gardening","caption":"Jonathan%20Toews%20of%20the%20Blackhawks%20visited%20students%20Monday%20in%20Chicago%20to%20celebrate%20their%20completion%20of%20his%20foundation%E2%80%99s%20indoor%20gardening%20program.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F13%2FJonathan_Toews_visits_Chicago_students_t_0_7254711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F13%2FJonathan_Toews_visits_Chicago_students_to_talk_h_563536_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652403461%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DDMx_3T-5p9dn2D1Sa9dDgOh-AKA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fsports%2Fjonathan-toews-visits-chicago-students-to-talk-healthy-eating-gardening"}},"createDate":"May 13 2019 07:57PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_406641731_406641629_176273",video:"563536",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/Jonathan_Toews_visits_Chicago_students_t_0_7254711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Jonathan%2520Toews%2520of%2520the%2520Blackhawks%2520visited%2520students%2520Monday%2520in%2520Chicago%2520to%2520celebrate%2520their%2520completion%2520of%2520his%2520foundation%25E2%2580%2599s%2520indoor%2520gardening%2520program.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/13/Jonathan_Toews_visits_Chicago_students_to_talk_h_563536_1800.mp4?Expires=1652403461&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=DMx_3T-5p9dn2D1Sa9dDgOh-AKA",eventLabel:"Jonathan%20Toews%20visits%20Chicago%20students%20to%20talk%20healthy%20eating%2C%20gardening-406641629",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fsports%2Fjonathan-toews-visits-chicago-students-to-talk-healthy-eating-gardening"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 07:57PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-406641731"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 07:57PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 08:05PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Screenshot via the Chicago Blackhawks" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Screenshot via the Chicago Blackhawks</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406641731-406641706" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/toews%20visits%20chicago%20school%202_1557795373695.jpg_7254827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Screenshot via the Chicago Blackhawks" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Screenshot via the Chicago Blackhawks</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406641731" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Jonathan Toews of the Blackhawks visited students Monday in Chicago to celebrate their completion of his foundation’s indoor gardening program.</p><p>Toews stopped by Schubert Elementary School where the students showed off their classroom’s “Tower Garden” – which is full of various self-grown vegetables and herbs.</p><p>The students also had the chance to ask Toews questions about the important of healthy eating.</p><p>“Getting the kids involved in learning how to not only grow their plants and veggies, but learning how a clean and healthy diet helps them focus better in school, and kind of just feel better and have more energy to do whatever they want to do, so kind of cool to interact with the kids a little bit," Toews said.</p><p><strong>ABOUT THE PROGRAM:</strong></p><p><em>“The Jonathan Toews Foundation partnered with Green Bronx Machine to bring a new indoor agricultural initiative to the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system. Now in its second year, the program has grown to provide 40 schools with the Tower Garden curriculum, doubling the number of participating classrooms since it launched.</em></p><p><em>Each participating school receives a Tower Garden, a state-of-the-art 9-week curriculum as well as access to Stephen Ritz, founder of Green Bronx Machine and one of the world’s leading indoor agriculture educators. Developed over the course of 24 months of beta-testing and research, this curriculum aligns the art and science of growing vegetables indoors to Common Core and Next Generation Science Standards. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox say Rodón, Jones out for season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 06:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carlos Rodón and Nate Jones will miss the rest of the season with arm injuries, leaving the rebuilding Chicago White Sox without two key pitchers.</p><p>Rodón is scheduled for elbow-ligament replacement surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. The left-hander was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft, but his career has been hampered by injuries.</p><p>Jones had surgery Monday to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries since he had a 2.29 ERA in 71 appearances in 2016.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/draft-lottery-in-chicago-may-decide-zion-williamson-first-nba-stop" title="Draft lottery in Chicago may decide Zion Williamson's first NBA stop" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY%20zion%20williamson_1557780490339.jpg_7253219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY%20zion%20williamson_1557780490339.jpg_7253219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY%20zion%20williamson_1557780490339.jpg_7253219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY%20zion%20williamson_1557780490339.jpg_7253219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/13/GETTY%20zion%20williamson_1557780490339.jpg_7253219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Draft lottery in Chicago may decide Zion Williamson's first NBA stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 03:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Zion Williamson's immediate future is likely to be decided by the bounce of 14 pingpong balls.</p><p>The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago, where some team will be awarded the No. 1 pick in the June 20 draft - and, presumably, the chance to grab Williamson with that selection.</p><p>New York, Cleveland and Phoenix share the best odds: They've all got a 14 percent chance of winning under a new format that was designed in 2017 and put into play this year to discourage teams from all-out tanking. Williamson, the consensus college basketball player of the year this past season, is expected to be in the audience when the lottery results are announced.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs-beat-brewers-4-1" title="Cubs beat Brewers 4-1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/Cubs_1438690587288_80405_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs beat Brewers 4-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Lester pitched 6 2/3 gutsy innings, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday night to take a weekend series between the top teams in the NL Central.</p><p>Lester (3-1) gave Chicago exactly what it needed a day after it used seven relievers during a 2-1 victory in 15 innings. Taking the mound on a rainy, cold night at Wrigley Field, the ace left-hander allowed an unearned run and nine hits while throwing a season-high 116 pitches.</p><p>Bryant had three hits and scored three times, reaching safely for a career-best 22nd straight game and helping the division-leading Cubs close out an 8-2 homestand. 