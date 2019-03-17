< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5678_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5678"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> Raptors beat 76ers 92-90 in Game 7 Posted May 12 2019 09:02PM CDT through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee.</p><p>Leonard scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs beat Brewers 4-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jon Lester pitched 6 2/3 gutsy innings, Kris Bryant hit a two-run homer and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Sunday night to take a weekend series between the top teams in the NL Central.</p><p>Lester (3-1) gave Chicago exactly what it needed a day after it used seven relievers during a 2-1 victory in 15 innings. Taking the mound on a rainy, cold night at Wrigley Field, the ace left-hander allowed an unearned run and nine hits while throwing a season-high 116 pitches.</p><p>Bryant had three hits and scored three times, reaching safely for a career-best 22nd straight game and helping the division-leading Cubs close out an 8-2 homestand. Javier Baez collected two more hits, extending his hitting streak to a career high-tying 11 games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rizzo-out-of-lineup-because-of-back-tightness" title="Rizzo out of lineup because of back tightness" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/09/GETTY%20cubs%20rizzo_1557447793190.jpg_7241656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rizzo out of lineup because of back tightness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 05:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is out of the starting lineup for their series finale against Milwaukee because of back tightness.</p><p>Rizzo's back tightened up on him during Saturday's 15-inning victory over the Brewers. The slugger has a history of back issues.</p><p>Manager Joe Maddon says Rizzo might be able to pinch hit. The Cubs are off Monday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-5-blue-jays-1" title="White Sox 5, Blue Jays 1" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox 5, Blue Jays 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 03:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lucas Giolito allowed one run in seven innings to win his second straight start, Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso homered and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Sunday.</p><p>Giolito (4-1) gave up four hits, matched his season high with eight strikeouts and improved to 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his past four games. id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-criticizes-judge-after-14-year-old-shooting-suspect-with-16-arrests-is-released" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/06/59350574_452051378875366_6652733633733853184_n_1557179860468_7226429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayor criticizes judge after 14-year-old shooting suspect with 16 arrests is released</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/raptors-beat-76ers-92-90-in-game-7" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/17/Basketball_1552872726003_6901642_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/17/Basketball_1552872726003_6901642_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/17/Basketball_1552872726003_6901642_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/17/Basketball_1552872726003_6901642_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/17/Basketball_1552872726003_6901642_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Basketball&#x20;on&#x20;wood&#x20;court" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raptors beat 76ers 92-90 in Game 7</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-charged-with-killing-cats-he-got-for-free-on-craigslist" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/CAT%20KILLER%20KAINE%20LOUZADER_1557711546584.jpg_7251112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/CAT%20KILLER%20KAINE%20LOUZADER_1557711546584.jpg_7251112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/CAT%20KILLER%20KAINE%20LOUZADER_1557711546584.jpg_7251112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/CAT%20KILLER%20KAINE%20LOUZADER_1557711546584.jpg_7251112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/CAT%20KILLER%20KAINE%20LOUZADER_1557711546584.jpg_7251112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Accused&#x20;cat&#x20;killer&#x20;Kaine&#x20;Louzader" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with killing cats he got for free on Craigslist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/-mother-s-day-fail-suspect-arrested-in-mom-s-driveway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Mothers%20Day%20Fail_1557710591440.JPG_7251107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Mothers%20Day%20Fail_1557710591440.JPG_7251107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Mothers%20Day%20Fail_1557710591440.JPG_7251107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Mothers%20Day%20Fail_1557710591440.JPG_7251107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/Mothers%20Day%20Fail_1557710591440.JPG_7251107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mothers&#x20;Day&#x20;Fail&#x20;photo&#x20;from&#x20;Clay&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Mother's Day Fail': Suspect arrested in mom's driveway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/actress-calls-for-women-to-go-on-sex-strike-to-protest-abortion-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/09/kissing-couple-relationships-love-sex_1497007680889_3464610_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/09/kissing-couple-relationships-love-sex_1497007680889_3464610_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/09/kissing-couple-relationships-love-sex_1497007680889_3464610_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/09/kissing-couple-relationships-love-sex_1497007680889_3464610_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/09/kissing-couple-relationships-love-sex_1497007680889_3464610_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="t&#x2e;germeau&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;http&#x3a;&#x2f;&#x2f;bit&#x2e;ly&#x2f;2t1QvmR" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Actress calls for women to go on sex strike to protest abortion ban</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 