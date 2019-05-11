< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406360884" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406360884" data-article-version="1.0">Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2</h1> </header> Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2
Posted May 11 2019 09:11PM CDT d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406360884");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406360884-406360859"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406360884-406360859" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Leury Garcia of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406360884" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TORONTO (AP)</strong> - Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman did not consider his angry reaction to being removed from a start to be a big deal. Neither did Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo.</p> <p>Stroman was upset when replaced in yet another game where he received little run support, and the Blue Jays lost to the Chicago White Sox and Iván Nova 7-2 Saturday.</p> <p>Stroman (1-6) exchanged words with Montoyo and pitching coach Pete Walker after he was replaced by Derek Law with runners at the corners in the seventh.</p> <p>"That wasn't a disagreement. That was just me upset coming out," Stroman said. "I was just frustrated, I wanted to stay in the game. I don't think there's anything wrong that."</p> <p>Montoyo insisted he had no problem with Stroman's reaction or his pitcher's competitive nature.</p> <p>"Honestly, I really appreciate when guys get upset, like they don't want to come out of the game," Toronto's first-year manager said. "I don't want people to be happy when I take them out."</p> <p>Stroman allowed four runs - three earned - and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has lost three straight starts and has a losing record despite a 3.12 ERA.</p> <p>Stroman was later seen holding a calmer discussion with Montoyo and Walker.</p> <p>"We cleared it up right after the inning," Stroman said. "Nobody is even slightly upset."</p> <p>Stroman also waited on the top step of the dugout to greet Law after he escaped the jam, allowing one run to score.</p> <p>Stroman has received eight runs of support in nine appearances, and Toronto has failed to score while he was on the mound in six of those outings, including the last three.</p> <p>"Every little thing that he does seems bigger because there's no runs on the board when he's pitching," Montoyo said.</p> <p>Nova (2-3) allowed one run and five hits in six-plus innings to win his second straight start.</p> <p>"I was throwing strikes today and limited the damage," Nova said.</p> <p>Evan Marshall, Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colomé followed with an inning each, and the White Sox stopped a three-game losing streak.</p> <p>Toronto has lost nine of 11, and the Blue Jays have scored two runs or fewer in seven of their past nine games.</p> <p>James McCann matched his career-high with four hits. He singled in the second and seventh innings, and doubled in the eighth and ninth. He raised his average to .376 in 91 plate appearances.</p> <p>Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2 for 2 with two walks in his first multihit game. His first-inning single had a 118.9 mph exit velocity, the second hardest-hit ball in the majors this season behind a 120.6 mph drive by the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton on March 28.</p> <p>Yolmer Sánchez hit an opposite-field homer to left in the third, and Yoán Moncada added an RBI single later in the inning.</p> <p>Nick Delmonico chased Stroman with an RBI single in the seventh. Sánchez bunted in a run against Law for a 4-0 lead.</p> <p>Randal Grichuk homered for the second straight day, a leadoff drive in the seventh.</p> <p>MAKING MOVES</p> <p>Toronto acquired RHP Edwin Jackson from Oakland for cash. Montoyo said Jackson will likely join the Blue Jays in time to start at San Francisco on Wednesday. Toronto currently has four starting pitchers on the injured list, including right-handers Clay Buchholz (shoulder) and Matt Shoemaker (out for the season after knee surgery), and left-handers Ryan Borucki (elbow) and Clayton Richard (right knee). When the 35-year-old pitches for Toronto, it would be his record 14th big league team.</p> <p>"Edwin Jackson is a perfect fit right now," Montoyo said.</p> <p>MOM'S THE WORD</p> <p>Stroman said his conversation with Montoyo ended with a question about his mother, Adlin, who is scheduled to celebrate Mother's Day by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Sunday.</p> <p>"I'm going to teach her some things today after the game," Stroman said. "Hopefully, she delivers a strike."</p> <p>FOUR PLAY</p> <p>Guerrero Jr. (20 years, 56 days) became the youngest player in Blue Jays history to reach four times in a game. Travis Snider was 20 years, 215 days when he did it against Minnesota on Sept. 4, 2008.</p> <p>WEB GEMS</p> <p>Blue Jays 2B Eric Sogard and Guerrero each made sparkling defensive plays in the first. Contreras homers in 15th, Cubs beat Brewers 2-1
Posted May 11 2019 09:16PM CDT
As the ball sailed to the left-field bleachers, Willson Contreras spun and tossed his bat toward the Cubs' dugout. He let his helmet go as he approached the plate, got mobbed by teammates and had his jersey ripped off.

The celebration was a long time coming, following a nine-inning stretch of scoreless ball in the Cubs' longest-ever home game against the Brewers. Contreras' 15th-inning homer gave Chicago a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Contreras turned on a 1-2 pitch from Burch Smith (0-1), sending a long shot to left that lifted the Cubs their 11th win in 13 games. Contreras' 15th-inning homer gave Chicago a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.</p><p>Contreras turned on a 1-2 pitch from Burch Smith (0-1), sending a long shot to left that lifted the Cubs their 11th win in 13 games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cubs/brewers-braun-scratched-against-cubs-with-sore-hamstring" title="Brewers' Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/11_1557599756706_7248201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Brewers' Braun scratched against Cubs with sore hamstring
Posted May 11 2019 12:22PM CDT
Updated May 11 2019 01:36PM CDT
The Milwaukee Brewers have scratched slugger Ryan Braun from the lineup against the Chicago Cubs because of a sore left hamstring.

Ben Gamel started in left field in his place on Saturday.

Braun - batting .254 with eight homers and 23 RBIs - has been on a tear lately. The 2011 NL MVP was 13 for 28 with three home runs over his previous seven games. The 2011 NL MVP was 13 for 28 with three home runs over his previous seven games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/grichuk-hits-3-run-hr-jays-beat-chicago-to-snap-5-game-skid" title="Grichuk hits 3-run HR, Jays beat Chicago to snap 5-game skid" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/10/GETTY%20white%20sox%20tim%20anderson_1557542777228.jpg_7247244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Grichuk hits 3-run HR, Jays beat Chicago to snap 5-game skid
By IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
Posted May 10 2019 09:34PM CDT
Updated May 10 2019 09:46PM CDT
Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Grichuk's two-out blast in the first inning was his sixth of the season and came off starter Dylan Covey (0-2). The homer gave the Blue Jays more runs with one swing than they scored in a three straight losses to Minnesota earlier this week. Toronto was shut out in the first two games and lost 9-1 in Wednesday's series finale.

Covey allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. More Sports Stories tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '406360884'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as Most Recent https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/contreras-homers-in-15th-cubs-beat-brewers-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-willson-contreras_1557627376235_7249985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willson&#x20;Contreras&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Cubs&#x20;rounds&#x20;the&#x20;base&#x20;following&#x20;his&#x20;15th&#x20;inning&#x20;walk-off&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Milwaukee&#x20;Brewers&#x20;at&#x20;Wrigley&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Contreras homers in 15th, Cubs beat Brewers 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/stroman-angry-about-removal-white-sox-top-blue-jays-7-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/GETTY-leury-garcia_1557627028201_7249984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leury&#x20;Garcia&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x20;is&#x20;congratulated&#x20;by&#x20;teammates&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;dugout&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;a&#x20;run&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;third&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Blue&#x20;Jays&#x20;at&#x20;Rogers&#x20;Centre&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Tom&#x20;Szczerbowski&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Stroman angry about removal, White Sox top Blue Jays 7-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-shot-by-police-in-lawndale-during-exchange-of-gunfire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man killed by Chicago police officers during foot chase in Lawndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-moves-to-crack-down-on-illegal-immigrants-in-public-housing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-1146741180%20copy_1557192895610.jpg_7228033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 