<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408993011" data-article-version="1.0">Twins beat Sox 8-1</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 06:11PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408993011-5222150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 06:11PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>White Sox blank Astros 4-0</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-turn-triple-play-against-astros"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>White Sox turn triple play to beat Astros</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/verlander-has-season-best-12-ks-in-5-1-win-over-white-sox"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Verlander has season-best 12 Ks in win over ChiSox</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/marisnick-white-homer-as-astros-beat-white-sox-3-0"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20white%20sox_1558408226802.jpg_7295936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Marisnick, White homer as Astros beat White Sox</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/blue-jays-beat-white-sox-5-2"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Blue Jays beat White Sox 5-2</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-beat-blue-jays-4-1-game-halted-by-rain-in-5th"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/GETTY%20white%20sox%20blue%20jays%20rain%20delay_1558225540294.jpg_7287988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>White Sox beat Blue Jays 4-1</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/guerrero-jr-homers-to-lead-blue-jays-past-white-sox-10-2"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/18/1111_1558184672105_7287172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Guerrero Jr. homers to lead Blue Jays past Sox</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (AP)</strong> - Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings, C.J. Cron and Ehire Adrianza each drove in four runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 8-1 on Saturday for their 10th win in 11 games.</p><p>Gibson (5-2) gave up five hits and walked none while striking out nine. His only blemish was Jose Abreu's leadoff homer in the fourth inning. Gibson retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.</p><p>Adrianza had three hits, including his fourth home run of the season, while Cron and Jorge Polanco each had two hits for Minnesota.</p><p>Abreu doubled and homered for the White Sox, who have lost the first two games of the series.</p><p>White Sox starter Manny Banuelos (2-4) was back after missing his last turn in the rotation with a sore shoulder. He got into trouble quickly by walking two straight batters with two outs in the first.</p><p>Cron appeared to bail out Banuelos by hitting a high, short fly ball on a 3-0 pitch. But the ball drifted on right fielder Charlie Tilson, who staggered under it until it fell just out of his reach in the alley. The gift double gave Cron two RBIs and the Twins a 2-0 lead.</p><p>Cron took advantage of another unusual double -- this time by Eddie Rosario -- to drive in two more runs in the fourth. With Jonathan Schoop on first and nobody out, Rosario hit a pop fly down the right field line that fell just between Tilson and second baseman Yolmer Sanchez. Schoop reached third and Rosario scampered to second on the play.</p><p>Cron then drove them both in with a base hit. He later scored on a two-out single by Adrianza.</p><p>Abreu led off the fourth inning with his 13th home run of the season, hitting Gibson's first pitch on a line into the seats in left-center. Only three other White Sox advanced as far as second base on the day.</p><p>Adrianza capped the scoring with a three-run homer to right in the eighth inning. It was Minnesota's 102nd home run of the season, tops in the major leagues.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was a late scratch with a sore right wrist. He was hit there while swinging at a pitch on Friday night. C Wellington Castillo was placed in the 7-day concussion protocol after he took a foul tip off the mask in Friday night's game. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said that Castillo began experiencing nausea and had a headache a few hours after the game. The team called up C Seby Zavala from Triple-A Charlotte to replace him.</p><p>Twins: Though DH Nelson Cruz (wrist) is eligible to return from the 10-day DL, the Twins have decided to give him more time before activating him.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (0-3, 5.31 ERA) is scheduled to face the Twins Sunday in the series finale. Covey, who made his major league debut at Target Field in a win over the Twins two years ago, is 0-2 with a 5.30 ERA in four appearances against Minnesota.</p><p>Twins: RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-2, 2.38) had won six consecutive starts before taking a no-decision last Monday at Anaheim. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cubs beat Reds 8-6 at Wrigley</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 06:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball's domestic violence policy , leading the Chicago Cubs to a wild 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.</p><p>With the wind blowing out on a warm day at the iconic neighborhood ballpark, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected to help the NL Central-leading Cubs rebound from their disappointing loss in the series opener Friday. Tyler Chatwood gave Chicago's weary bullpen a lift by working the ninth for his first save since 2017.</p><p>Tucker Barnhart hit a two-run homer for the last-place Reds, who finished with 14 hits. Yasiel Puig and Derek Dietrich also went deep.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/suarez-hits-2-run-homer-in-9th-reds-rally-past-cubs-6-5" title="Suárez hits 2-run homer in 9th, Reds rally past Cubs 6-5" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/26/GETTY-kyle-hendricks_1553625810690_6943740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/26/GETTY-kyle-hendricks_1553625810690_6943740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/26/GETTY-kyle-hendricks_1553625810690_6943740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/26/GETTY-kyle-hendricks_1553625810690_6943740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/26/GETTY-kyle-hendricks_1553625810690_6943740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs throws to a Washington Nationals batter in the second inning at Nationals Park on September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suárez hits 2-run homer in 9th, Reds rally past Cubs 6-5</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MATT CARLSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Steve Cishek missed with his pitch location. Eugenio Suárez didn't miss with his swing.</p><p>Suárez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Cishek, one of the Cubs' more reliable relievers, to rally the Cincinnati Reds over Chicago 6-5 on Friday.</p><p>Joey Votto drew a leadoff walk from Cishek (1-2) and Suarez hit the next pitch for his 14th home run.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox/giolito-spins-4-hit-gem-white-sox-blank-astros-4-0" title="Giolito spins 4-hit gem, White Sox blank Astros 4-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Giolito spins 4-hit gem, White Sox blank Astros 4-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:25AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - Lucas Giolito was forced to speed up his pace near the end of his last start for the Chicago White Sox because of rain. The results were so good he decided to try it again Thursday night against the Houston Astros, even though there was no need to rush in the climate-controlled confines of Minute Maid Park.</p><p>The tactic certainly paid off.</p><p>Giolito pitched a four-hitter for his first major league shutout, rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his third homer in two games and the White Sox beat the Astros 4-0.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/body-of-teen-hit-by-train-found-three-days-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/missing%20boy_1558666485466.jpg_7309255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="missing boy_1558666485466.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Body of teen hit by train found three days later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/2-children-hit-by-car-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/2_children_hit_by_car_in_Chicago_0_7313237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2_children_hit_by_car_in_Chicago_0_20190525170958"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 children hit by car in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/5-children-taken-to-hospital-after-suburban-school-bus-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/07/07/Still0707_00026_1499482886680_3745104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(File photo)" title="School Bus Stop Sign 3-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 children taken to hospital after suburban school bus crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hawaii woman found alive with team for fb_1558815205993.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Report: Missing woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Bakers%20Corner%20Flour%20for%20web_1558830037893.jpg_7313790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Bakers%20Corner%20Flour%20for%20web_1558830037893.jpg_7313790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Bakers%20Corner%20Flour%20for%20web_1558830037893.jpg_7313790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Bakers%20Corner%20Flour%20for%20web_1558830037893.jpg_7313790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Baker&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Corner&#x20;Flour&#x20;&#x28;image&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;CDC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Flour recalled after 17 get sick from E. coli</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicago-police-looking-for-missing-70-year-old-man" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Charles%20Frazier_1558827024057.JPG_7313738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Charles%20Frazier_1558827024057.JPG_7313738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Charles%20Frazier_1558827024057.JPG_7313738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Charles%20Frazier_1558827024057.JPG_7313738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Charles%20Frazier_1558827024057.JPG_7313738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;man&#x20;Charles&#x20;Frazier&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police looking for missing 70-year-old man</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-29-reported-missing-from-near-north-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Marcus%20Stankiewicz_1558826785089.jpg_7313730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Marcus%20Stankiewicz_1558826785089.jpg_7313730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Marcus%20Stankiewicz_1558826785089.jpg_7313730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Marcus%20Stankiewicz_1558826785089.jpg_7313730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/25/Missing%20man%20Marcus%20Stankiewicz_1558826785089.jpg_7313730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing&#x20;man&#x20;Marcus&#x20;Stankiewicz&#x20;&#x28;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 29, reported missing from Near North Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-beat-sox-8-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/08/04/7927620_G_1438746766018_80666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twins beat Sox 8-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs-beat-reds-8-6-at-wrigley" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/16/GETTY%20Addison%20Russell_1550372585436.jpg_6792846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/16/GETTY%20Addison%20Russell_1550372585436.jpg_6792846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/16/GETTY%20Addison%20Russell_1550372585436.jpg_6792846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/16/GETTY%20Addison%20Russell_1550372585436.jpg_6792846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/16/GETTY%20Addison%20Russell_1550372585436.jpg_6792846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x20;Cubs&#x20;player&#x20;Addison&#x20;Russell" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cubs beat Reds 8-6 at Wrigley</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 