Local police are chasing the checkered flag this Saturday night to raise money for the Special Olympics of Illinois.

"The competition is hot out there. All the cops want to drive fast. They all want to win," said Chris Soderlund, a Crestwood Police Department Detective and the founder of the event, which is in its third year.

24 police officers from Chicago and departments all over the suburbs will race retired squad cars on the dirt oval track at the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet. The event is called "Five-O at the Dirty O".