- Two people are dead and eight others wounded so far in Independence Day gun violence in Chicago.

A single shooting killed one man and wounded three others in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing outside about 11:30 a.m. near Iowa Street and Homan Avenue when a car drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man was killed, police said. His name has not been released. Two other men and a teenage boy were treated for gunshot wounds.

Officers tried to chase a white sedan involved in the shooting but lost sight of it, police said. Police personnel tracked the car on city cameras and found it — but no suspects — by the early afternoon, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters a few hours later.

The shooting was the largest so far during the holiday weekend and came less than 24 hours after three men were hurt in another shooting just a half mile away.

One officer guarding the crime scene said: “Somebody’s Monday meeting isn’t going to go well” — a thinly veiled reference to Johnson’s weekly meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Johnson, speaking at a 4 p.m. news conference near Navy Pier, said police recovered 35 weapons and made eight arrests between 6 p.m. Wednesday and mid-afternoon Thursday.

At the time Johnson spoke, seven people had been shot — two fatally — in that time span. Asked to compare that total to previous years’ Independence Day violence, Johnson said he wouldn’t comment because he didn’t want to “jinx” the rest of the weekend.

“You know what, I think right now you’ll never hear me say we’re satisfied with anything,” Johnson said. “But let’s see how the rest of the weekend plays out. And I say that because I don’t want to — I’m not superstitious — but I just don’t want to jinx anything.”

In the two hours after Johnson’s press conference began, three more people were shot in two incidents.

About 4 p.m., right as Johnson stepped to a podium to speak with reporters, a woman was struck by stray gunfire in a shooting that wounded another person in South Shore.

People were arguing on a sidewalk about 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 77th Street when someone in the group took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The man struck in the back and taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A woman walking on a sidewalk and struck by gunfire in both of her legs and seriously wounded, police said. She was not involved in the argument.

The shooter fled northbound on South Shore Drive, police said. No arrests have been made.

About 4:30 p.m., a man was wounded in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The 23-year-old was on a back porch in the 8800 block of South Loomis when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the arm, police said.

Officers found him several blocks away in the 1600 block of West 95th Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition had stabilized.

In other Fourth of July gun violence:

about 1:30 a.m., a woman died after struggling over a weapon with someone she had been drinking with in West Garfield Park. Police said charges were pending against the alleged shooter. Lisheka Haggard was shot and killed inside a home in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The two fought over the weapon and it discharged, striking 34-year-old Haggard in the head, authorities said. She died at the scene.

about 1:10 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was wounded in West Pullman. He was in the backseat of a vehicle when someone came up on foot and fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. He was in good condition.

about 12:20 a.m. a 37-year-old man was wounded in Back of the Yards on the South Side. He was standing outside of a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and realized he was struck in the arm, police said. A friend took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

A year ago, seven people were wounded in Chicago gun violence on the Fourth of July.