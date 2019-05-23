< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 charged with stealing valet car at gunpoint in River North
Posted May 23 2019 11:50AM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 11:51AM CDT 2 charged with stealing valet car at gunpoint in River North 2 charged with stealing valet car at gunpoint in River North charged with stealing valet car at gunpoint in River North"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408593356.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408593356");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408593356-408593325"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Treshawn Duffie | Chicago police arrest photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Treshawn Duffie | Chicago police arrest photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408593356-408593325" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/treshawn-duffie_1558630189693_7305971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Treshawn Duffie | Chicago police arrest photo" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Treshawn Duffie | Chicago police arrest photo</figcaption> </figure> <a Posted May 23 2019 11:50AM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 11:51AM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Two people are facing charges after they allegedly stole a car at gunpoint from a valet service in River North and crashed while being chased by an attendant.

Treshawn Duffie, 18, is charged with a felony count of armed robbery, Chicago police said.</p> <p>A 17-year-old has been charged with felony counts of armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.</p> <p>Tuesday afternoon, the pair allegedly approached a valet attendant in the 300 block of North State Street and demanded keys to a vehicle, police said. The unnamed teen was allegedly holding a gun.</p> <p>Duffie and the boy allegedly stole a set of keys and drove off in a 2019 Jeep, police said. The valet attendant chased the pair in another valet vehicle while calling 911.</p> <p>The pair drove the stolen Jeep several blocks west and crashed near Illinois and Kingsbury streets, police said. They fled on foot, but were arrested by officers with the help of bystanders.</p> <p>Duffie, who lives in Gresham on the South Side, is due for a bail hearing on Thursday afternoon. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bullet found in middle school prompts lockdown in Beach Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 01:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A middle school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with a bullet in north suburban Beach Park.</p><p>Authorities learned a 14-year-old student had a round of ammunition at Beach Park Middle School and put the school on soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>A security officer searched the school, at 40667 N. Green Bay Rd., and determined that a student brought a bullet but no firearm, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Justice System on charges of unlawfully possessing the ammunition and disorderly conduct.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/2-arrested-within-hour-of-robbing-people-at-gunpoint-in-pilsen-police" title="2 arrested within hour of robbing people at gunpoint in Pilsen: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/rodney-jones-charles-franklin_1558632979683_7306132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rodney Jones (left) and&nbsp;Charles Franklin (right) | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 arrested within hour of robbing people at gunpoint in Pilsen: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men were arrested within an hour of allegedly robbing people at gunpoint Wednesday in Pilsen on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Rodney Jones, 18, and Charles Franklin, 19, are each charged with two counts of felony armed robbery, according to Chicago police.</p><p>The pair allegedly approached two separate victims about 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of South Morgan Street, police said. Jones held a gun while they robbed the victims of their belongings, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/judge-orders-unsealing-of-documents-in-jussie-smollett-case" title="Judge orders unsealing of documents in Jussie Smollett case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/02/21/jussie-smollett-mugshot_1550761546927_6804954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jussie Smollett | Chicago Police&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge orders unsealing of documents in Jussie Smollett case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge in Chicago ordered the file in Jussie Smollett's criminal case unsealed Thursday, saying the actor's actions did not appear to be those of someone seeking to maintain his privacy.</p><p>The order by Cook County Circuit Court Judge Steven Watkins follows requests FOX 32 and other media organizations to make the file public. Watkins said that while there are good arguments for keeping the file sealed, Smollett forfeited his right to protect his privacy by talking to the media before and after prosecutors dismissed the charges against him.</p><p>The file wasn't immediately released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighter-assaulted-by-teen-harassing-elderly-couple"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936_7296594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First arrest in teen group assault on firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-american-taliban-john-walker-lindh-released-after-17-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/23/T%20AMERICAN%20TALIBAN%202_00.00.00.29_1558614269175.png_7304868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, was set free early Thursday morning after nearly two decades in prison. May 23, 2019" title="T AMERICAN TALIBAN 2_00.00.00.29_1558614269175.png-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released after 17 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pfleger-to-visit-holocaust-museum-after-backlash-for-hosting-louis-farrakhan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/michael%20pfleger_1558580330807.jpg_7304346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="michael pfleger_1558580330807.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pfleger to visit Holocaust Museum after backlash for hosting Louis Farrakhan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/pregnant-woman-seeks-deportation-asylum-in-chicago-church-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/Adilene%20Marquina_1558580230206.jpg_7304343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Adilene Marquina_1558580230206.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pregnant woman seeks deportation asylum in Chicago church</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column 