- Two people are facing charges after they allegedly stole a car at gunpoint from a valet service in River North and crashed while being chased by an attendant.

Treshawn Duffie, 18, is charged with a felony count of armed robbery, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old has been charged with felony counts of armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Tuesday afternoon, the pair allegedly approached a valet attendant in the 300 block of North State Street and demanded keys to a vehicle, police said. The unnamed teen was allegedly holding a gun.

Duffie and the boy allegedly stole a set of keys and drove off in a 2019 Jeep, police said. The valet attendant chased the pair in another valet vehicle while calling 911.

The pair drove the stolen Jeep several blocks west and crashed near Illinois and Kingsbury streets, police said. They fled on foot, but were arrested by officers with the help of bystanders.

Duffie, who lives in Gresham on the South Side, is due for a bail hearing on Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old appeared in juvenile court on Wednesday.