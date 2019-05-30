< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby

Posted May 30 2019 05:38AM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 05:58AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:02AM CDT Posted May 30 2019 05:38AM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 05:58AM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:02AM CDT url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409768452-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409768452-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409768452-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="brittany hill 2_1559083159625.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409768452-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_20190530105824"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409768452-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department" title="michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department</p> class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department" title="michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/28/brittany%20hill%202_1559083159625.jpg_7319989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="brittany hill 2_1559083159625.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_20190530105824"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby" data-title="2 men charged in murder of mother" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby" addthis:title="2 men charged in murder of mother" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/crime/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409768452" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - Two men were charged Thursday with the murder of Brittany Hill, the 24-year-old mother who was killed Tuesday in Austin while <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/young-mother-shot-dead-while-holding-her-baby-in-chicago" target="_blank"><strong>holding and protecting her 1-year-old daughter.</strong></a></p> <p>Urbana residents Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, were both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.</p> <p>Hill was talking with two acquaintances outside a car just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue while holding her daughter, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> <p>Washington and Adams allegedly drove up in a silver Chevy Impala, got out of the car and shot Hill in the upper body, authorities said. During the incident, Hill tried to hide behind other parked vehicles while shielding the baby.</p> <p>Someone who drove by took her to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m., authorities said.</p> <p>Hill’s daughter was not injured, authorities said, and her efforts to protect the 1-year-old have been praised as heroic.</p> <p>Washington and Adams allegedly fled the scene, but were taken into custody just before 2 p.m. that same day in Urbana where both men are from, police said. The shooting is being investigated as a possible targeted attack against the people Hill was speaking with.</p> <p>Both men will appear Thursday in central bond court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California, police said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/northwest-indiana-church-vandalized-satanic-messages-left-behind" title="Northwest Indiana church vandalized, satanic messages left behind" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Northwest_Indiana_church_vandalized__sat_0_7327604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Northwest_Indiana_church_vandalized__sat_0_7327604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Northwest_Indiana_church_vandalized__sat_0_7327604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Northwest_Indiana_church_vandalized__sat_0_7327604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Northwest_Indiana_church_vandalized__sat_0_7327604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There was an all-day effort at a church in northwest Indiana to clean up after vandals broke inside and causes thousands of dollars in damage." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Northwest Indiana church vandalized, satanic messages left behind</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dakarai Turner </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There was an all-day effort at a church in northwest Indiana to clean up after vandals broke inside and causes thousands of dollars in damage.</p><p>An arriving custodian made the discovery early Wednesday morning at Faith United Church of Christ.</p><p>Inside the sanctuary, the lectern and pulpit were flipped over and computers were damaged inside the office. Mirrors were knocked of the wall in the bathroom and sinks were destroyed. The message “hail Satan” was written in various places, as well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/feds-raid-woodstock-mans-home-find-over-25k-of-illegal-drugs-police" title="Feds raid Woodstock man's home, find over $25K of illegal drugs: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Raymundo%20Gomez_1559178029241.jpg_7326563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Raymundo%20Gomez_1559178029241.jpg_7326563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Raymundo%20Gomez_1559178029241.jpg_7326563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Raymundo%20Gomez_1559178029241.jpg_7326563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Raymundo%20Gomez_1559178029241.jpg_7326563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feds raid Woodstock man's home, find over $25K of illegal drugs: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal agents raided a Woodstock man’s home last week and allegedly found over $25,000 of illegal drugs.</p><p>Raymundo Gomez, 23, faces 19 drug-related charges including unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and several others, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said.</p><p>Agents with the DEA, U.S. Marshal’s Service and sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on May 22 at Gomez’s home in the 1000 block of Greenwood Circle, the sheriff’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/driver-was-on-phone-when-she-hit-killed-pedestrian-in-suburban-chicago-police" title="Driver was on phone when she hit, killed pedestrian in suburban Chicago: police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/Karla-Navarrete-Lemus_1559160800204_7324905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver was on phone when she hit, killed pedestrian in suburban Chicago: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman is accused of leaving the scene of a January crash that killed a pedestrian and injured another near west suburban Franklin Park.</p><p>Karla Navarrete Lemus, 23, of Ravenswood on the North Side, was charged Tuesday with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>She was allegedly on her cellphone Jan. 21 when she struck two pedestrians in the 2400 block of Mannheim Road, the sheriff’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department" title="michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/white-sox-employee-on-wild-pitch-i-thought-i-d-be-close"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White Sox employee on wild pitch: 'I thought I'd be close'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-demands-answers-after-chicago-police-shoot-kill-man-mistaken-for-murder-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="curtis stagger_1559186132943.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family demands answers after Chicago police shoot, kill man mistaken for murder suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/memorial-service-held-for-beloved-cook-county-k9"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="k9 memorial service_1559186023442.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial service held for beloved Cook County K9</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/illinois-house-approves-changes-to-foid-card-system-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/shooting%20gun%20fox%20photo%20usable_1558474414300.jpg_7299305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/shooting%20gun%20fox%20photo%20usable_1558474414300.jpg_7299305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/shooting%20gun%20fox%20photo%20usable_1558474414300.jpg_7299305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/shooting%20gun%20fox%20photo%20usable_1558474414300.jpg_7299305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/shooting%20gun%20fox%20photo%20usable_1558474414300.jpg_7299305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Illinois House approves changes to FOID card system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/white-sox-employee-on-wild-pitch-i-thought-i-d-be-close" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/2FD3F1DF89E24857AC9E145F92CA2419_1559186991566_7327941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White Sox employee on wild pitch: 'I thought I'd be close'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/family-demands-answers-after-chicago-police-shoot-kill-man-mistaken-for-murder-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/curtis%20stagger_1559186132943.jpg_7327914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family demands answers after Chicago police shoot, kill man mistaken for murder suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/memorial-service-held-for-beloved-cook-county-k9" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/k9%20memorial%20service_1559186023442.jpg_7327913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial service held for beloved Cook County K9</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/northwest-indiana-church-vandalized-satanic-messages-left-behind" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/29/faith%20united%20church%20of%20christ_1559185898891.jpg_7327901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Northwest Indiana church vandalized, satanic messages left behind</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 