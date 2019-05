Officers at the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of West Schubert Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Officers at the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of West Schubert Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

- Six people were injured Tuesday in shootings across Chicago, including one that took place near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square.

About 1:30 a.m., a man was walking in the 3400 bock of West Schubert Avenue when four to five male juveniles came up to him at the mouth of an alley, Chicago police said. After speaking with the man, one of them fired shots, striking him in the pelvis.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Minutes earlier, a 46-year-old man was injured in Longwood Manor on the South Side after a vehicle chase on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The chase began when the man, driving a 2002 Acura, saw two other vehicles chasing each other south on the expressway at 55th Street, police said. One of those vehicles, a black SUV, noticed the Acura and pursued it, following as the Acura exited the expressway at the 99th Street/Halsted and turned north on Halsted.

About 1:22 a.m., the SUV passed the man’s vehicle in the 9600 block of South Halsted Street, where someone got out of the SUV and shot at the 46-year-old, hitting him in the shoulder, police said. The man then drove a block and flagged down police. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Late in the evening, a 32-year-old man was shot nine-to-10 times during an argument inside a Golden Gate home.

The 32-year-old and another male were arguing about 10:40 p.m. inside a home in the 13100 block of South Langley Avenue when the second male fired shots at the 32-year-old, Chicago police said.

He was struck five times in the face, police said, with at least four more bullets hitting his body. The 32-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody at this time as Area South detectives investigate.

Other non-fatal shootings Tuesday included:

A man found by police about 11:45 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his back in the 1700 block of North Merrimac Avenue in Galewood; and

Two teens injured in Chatham drive-by about 9:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

On Monday, two people died and five more were injured in shootings across Chicago